Trump Biden Election Results Live Updates: Biden ahead in Pennsylvania, Recounting to be done in Georgia
Joe Biden just took the lead in Pennsylvania, a state Trump needs in order to win reelection. Biden is also leading in Georgia, Nevada and Arizona.
Joe Biden overtook President Trump in Pennsylvania as vote counting is continued there and other critical states of Arizona, Nevada and North Carolina.
The contest in the battleground state of Georgia is too close to call and heading for a recount, a top official told. It is also learnt that Biden is also leading in Georgia, Nevada and Arizona.
Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, a member of the Senate GOP leadership, said President Trump has a right to want to make sure all legal votes are counted. However, he warned the President needs to be consistent.
Live Updates
- 6 Nov 2020 5:03 PM GMT
Twitter permanently suspended an account belonging to former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon after he suggested Thursday morning that Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray should be beheaded. His comments were made in a video posted to his Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter accounts.
- 6 Nov 2020 4:41 PM GMT
Georgia secretary of state says there will be a recount
Based on how close the count is, Georgia's secretary of state said Friday there will be a recount in the Peach State. "There will be a recount in Georgia," said Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
Biden has inched ahead in Georgia, taking just a 1,098-votes lead over Mr. Trump as of Friday morning. "The final tally in Georgia at this point has huge implications for the entire country," Raffensperger said.
- 6 Nov 2020 4:41 PM GMT
The U.S. Postal Service found over 1,700 ballots in facilities in Pennsylvania on Thursday. The ballots were discovered during sweeps for election mail ordered by a federal judge.
- 6 Nov 2020 4:39 PM GMT
Joe Biden narrows lead in Philadelphia and Georgia, as Donald Trump doubles down on election ‘fraud’ allegations.