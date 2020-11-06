Trump Biden Election Results Live Updates: Biden ahead in Pennsylvania, Recounting to be done in Georgia

Joe Biden overtook President Trump in Pennsylvania as vote counting is continued there and other critical states of Arizona, Nevada and North Carolina.

The contest in the battleground state of Georgia is too close to call and heading for a recount, a top official told. It is also learnt that Biden is also leading in Georgia, Nevada and Arizona.

Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, a member of the Senate GOP leadership, said President Trump has a right to want to make sure all legal votes are counted. However, he warned the President needs to be consistent.

