Live
- Live Update: YSRCP govt. betrayed people of AP, slams PM Modi
- Gusty winds, rains lash Karimnagar
- TDP to support BJP in Khammam
- Obscene video case: Why wasn't victim produced before judge, asks Kumaraswamy
- Google Wallet Arrives in India: A New Solution for Digital Document Management; How to Download
- India's data centre capacity to double to 2,000 MW by 2026, green energy is the key
- Congress City President Vishnu Preetham Reddy meets Corporate Incharges of 50 Divisions
- ABVP Urges Voters to Prioritize Nation First and Take Decisions Accordingly
- Colony leaders Secunderabad cantonment meets Congress candidates
- What made Madhuri Dixit take a break from acting to start her family
Just In
Live Update: YSRCP govt. betrayed people of AP, slams PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that is goal is the development of Rayalaseema region and Andhra Pradesh.
VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that is goal is the development of Rayalaseema region and Andhra Pradesh.
As part of the election campaign in Andhra Pradesh and India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed apublic meetingat Rajampet in Annamayya district of Rayalaseema on Wednesday.
He alleged the YSRCP government has betrayed the people of Andhra Pradesh and the Mafia is ruling the State. He said the AP government supports the Mafia in the State.
Live Updates
- 8 May 2024 11:21 AM GMT
He said tomatoes are grown extensively in AP and central government will give support to tomato farmers. He has appealed to the voters to vote for the NDA candidates in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections
- 8 May 2024 11:20 AM GMT
He said tomatoes are grown extensively in AP and central government will give support to tomato farmers. He has appealed to the voters to vote for the NDA candidates in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections
- 8 May 2024 11:20 AM GMT
He said the NDA government is planning to run bullet train in South India and stated that the lives of Rayalaseema farmers can be changed by NDA government
- 8 May 2024 11:17 AM GMT
Modi said NDA givernment is planning Industrial corridors and Kadapa airport new terminal building construction is underway.
- 8 May 2024 11:14 AM GMT
He said all Indians are carefully listening to the divisive policies and it needs punishment.
- 8 May 2024 11:12 AM GMT
Modi alleged that Congress stooped to low level and resorting to divisive policies.
- 8 May 2024 11:12 AM GMT
He alleged the Congress has mindset of divisive policies and the Congress leaders always talk about divisive policies.
- 8 May 2024 11:12 AM GMT
Modi has alleged that the Congress is trying to take back the country in reverse gear and saying to scrap the CAA.
- 8 May 2024 11:12 AM GMT
Modi said Indian Navy officers were got imprisonment in Qatar in a case but India successfully managed to get relieved from the case and it was possible because of strong NDA government.
- 8 May 2024 11:12 AM GMT
He said if the government is strong and the country will also be strong.