Live Update: YSRCP govt. betrayed people of AP, slams PM Modi

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that is goal is the development of Rayalaseema region and Andhra Pradesh.

As part of the election campaign in Andhra Pradesh and India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed apublic meetingat Rajampet in Annamayya district of Rayalaseema on Wednesday.

He alleged the YSRCP government has betrayed the people of Andhra Pradesh and the Mafia is ruling the State. He said the AP government supports the Mafia in the State.





Addressing a huge rally in Rajampet. NDA's track record of development resonates with the people of Andhra Pradesh. They no longer support the Opposition's lies and vote-bank politics.https://t.co/wTdKDmWXrX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 8, 2024



