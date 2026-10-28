CBI arrests income tax inspector in Mumbai for accepting Rs 15 lakh bribe

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested an Income Tax Inspector posted in the Investigation Wing of the Income Tax Office at Scindia House, Mumbai, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh.

According to a CBI statement issued on October 28, the case was registered on October 27 against the inspector and unknown others on the basis of a complaint lodged by a Mumbai-based person.

The CBI said that the arrested income tax inspector is Subhash Kumar Yadav, DDIT, Investigation Wing, Mumbai. The complainant alleged that the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 20 lakh to close a matter related to a benami property that was pending with the Benami Prohibition Unit of the Income Tax Department.

After negotiations, the inspector agreed to accept Rs 15 lakh. Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap on October 27 and caught the accused red-handed while he was accepting the bribe amount from the complainant.

Following the arrest, searches were conducted at the premises of the inspector, leading to the recovery of incriminating documents and cash amounting to Rs 11 lakh.

The arrested officer was produced before the competent court in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The court remanded him to police custody for two days, till October 30. CBI officials said further investigation into the case is in progress.

The agency is examining the role of any other persons who may have been involved in the alleged bribery transaction and is scrutinising the documents recovered during the searches.

The case highlights the continued focus of the anti-corruption agency on checking graft within government departments.

Officials said the investigation would also look into the circumstances under which the demand for a bribe was made in connection with the benami property matter.

The CBI has advised citizens to report such instances of corruption so that appropriate legal action can be taken.

The agency reiterated that it would continue to take strict action against public servants found involved in demanding or accepting bribes.