CM Revanth Reddy directs officials to take steps to avoid water scarcity

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed officials to maintain water quality and prevent drinking-water shortages, issuing a series of instructions on sewage treatment plants (STPs) and the use of treated water.

He gave the directions at a review meeting on Wednesday at the MCRHRD Institute. Those attending included Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju; CMO Secretary Manik Raj; Director of School Education Naveen Nicholas; Cyberabad Municipal Commissioner Srujana; Malkajgiri Municipal Commissioner Vinay Krishna Reddy; Water Board Managing Director Ashok Reddy; TGSPDCL Managing Director Jitesh V. Patil; Pollution Control Board Member Secretary Ravi; and Information and Public Relations Department Special Commissioner Mukunda Reddy.

The Chief Minister called for AI technology to be integrated into treated-water plants, a special officer to be appointed for each facility, and plants to be linked to a command and control centre. He also directed HYDRAA to monitor them.

Treated water is to be used for landscaping and road cleaning along the Outer Ring Road and elsewhere, as well as at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister’s Office and public parks. The Railway Department and Metro Rail are also to be brought under the requirement. Government offices must use 100 per cent treated water for other purposes where applicable.

Revanth Reddy ordered that treated-water tankers be tracked and called for public awareness campaigns. Officials were asked to consider a toll-free number for people seeking to obtain treated water. He also called for its use to be made a mandatory condition when building permits are issued, and for the possibility of powering treatment plants with solar energy to be explored. Private STPs should also be encouraged.

The Chief Minister suggested supplying treated water to data centres. He directed officials to implement the measures from 1 November through December, with future requirements in mind.

He warned that there must be no negligence in ensuring an uninterrupted supply of drinking water and directed officials to monitor potable-water supplies continuously.