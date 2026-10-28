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El Niño Threat: Telangana CM Orders Treated Water Use to Conserve Drinking Water

In Short

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy directs officials to use treated water for landscaping and construction, strengthen sewage treatment plants and monitor reservoirs to conserve drinking water amid El Niño-related concerns.

El Niño Threat: Telangana CM Orders Treated Water Use to Conserve Drinking Water
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El Niño Threat: Telangana CM Orders Treated Water Use to Conserve Drinking Water

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As water problems in the state are mounting due to the El Niño effect, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed the Hyderabad Core Urban Region (CURE) to use treated water for landscaping at government offices, public parks and data centres.

At a meeting with the officials on drinking water supply in the Hyderabad Core Urban Region (CURE) and related issues, Reddy directed them to ensure an uninterrupted supply of drinking water to Hyderabad. He asked officials to continuously monitor water levels in reservoirs.

However, officials are sceptical about uninterrupted water supply since the water levels are low in the reservoirs.

The CM directed officials to strictly enforce rules mandating the use of treated water for construction work. Officials should ensure that sewage treatment plants (STPs) operate at full capacity.

According to an official press release, the CM suggested the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve STP operations. Reddy said a special officer should be appointed to monitor the quality of treated water from the plants. He called for an awareness campaign to promote the use of treated water.

In view of rising power demand, the CM asked officials to explore the feasibility of using solar energy to operate STPs and involving private agencies in setting up such plants.

On October 27, the state government declared 365 mandals across 31 of Telangana's 33 districts drought-affected and directed district authorities to initiate relief measures immediately.

El Niño, the warm phase of a natural climate cycle, raises sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific, triggering weather changes that can increase the risk of droughts and floods and intensify human-induced global warming.

Gowri V
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Gowri V

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A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

Tags

Telangana Water ScarcityRevanth ReddyEl Niño EffectHyderabad Drinking Water SupplyTreated Water Reuse
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