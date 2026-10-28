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PM Asks AP CS to Expedite Land Acquisition of Errupalem-Amravati-Namburu Railway Line

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary G. Sai Prasad to expedite land acquisition for the Errupalem-Amaravati-Namburu railway line and accelerate the Nakkapalli Bulk Drug Park and Visakhapatnam PM Ekta Mall projects.

PM Asks AP CS to Expedite Land Acquisition of Errupalem-Amravati-Namburu Railway Line
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PM Asks AP CS to Expedite Land Acquisition of Errupalem-Amravati-Namburu Railway Line

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh to take proactive measures to ensure speedy completion of several development projects under Pragati.

During a video conference with Chief Secretaries of all states, the Prime Minister on Wednesday reviewed the progress of various initiatives, including the Errupalem-Amaravati-Namburu railway connectivity, 'PM Ekta Malls,' the development of Bulk Drug Parks, and the 'PM GatiShakti' (PM Setu) related ITI ecosystem.

He reviewed the progress of the Errupalem-Amaravati-Namburu railway line and instructed Chief Secretary Sai Prasad to expedite the land acquisition process and hand over the required land to the Railways.

He also directed the Chief Secretary to accelerate the work on the Bulk Drug Park being established in Nakkapalli, Anakapalli district. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the progress of the 'PM Ekta Mall' project currently under development in Visakhapatnam.

Chief Secretary G. Sai Prasad informed the Prime Minister that the land acquisition process for the Errupalem–Amaravati–Namburu railway project would be expedited, with the goal of completing and handing over the required land by November and December. He further briefed the Prime Minister on the progress of the Bulk Drug Park being established in Nakkapalli and the 'Ekta Mall' project in Visakhapatnam.

Among those who were present at the video conference were Special Chief Secretary R.P. Sisodia, Principal Secretary J. Syamala Rao, Secretaries Kona Sasidhar and Dr N Yuvaraj, APIIC Managing Director Dinesh Kumar, and CRDA Additional Commissioner Bhargav Tej, among others.

Gowri V
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Gowri V

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A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

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Errupalem Amaravati Namburu Railway LinePM Narendra ModiAndhra Pradesh Land AcquisitionNakkapalli Bulk Drug ParkVisakhapatnam PM Ekta Mall
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