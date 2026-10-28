- CBI withdraws pleas in SC seeking transfer of 2021 Bengal post-poll violence cases
- Google Genie 4 Turns Text Into Interactive Worlds
- Rajnath Singh and Hegseth hail India-US Major Defence Partnership, reiterate joint resolve to eliminate terrorism
- Heavy rain warning for south Bengal as cyclone Arnab disrupts air travel, several flights cancelled
- Jharkhand: Two former Naxal commanders tie knot at Hazaribagh jail
- Kochi Police Commissioner Transferred After Lapses In Fatal Mercedes Crash Involving Judge’s Minor Son
- KIIFB row rocks Kerala Assembly, CM Satheesan attacks former Left govt
- Instagram Takes Aim at YouTube With 90-Minute Features
PM Asks AP CS to Expedite Land Acquisition of Errupalem-Amravati-Namburu Railway Line
In Short
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary G. Sai Prasad to expedite land acquisition for the Errupalem-Amaravati-Namburu railway line and accelerate the Nakkapalli Bulk Drug Park and Visakhapatnam PM Ekta Mall projects.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh to take proactive measures to ensure speedy completion of several development projects under Pragati.
During a video conference with Chief Secretaries of all states, the Prime Minister on Wednesday reviewed the progress of various initiatives, including the Errupalem-Amaravati-Namburu railway connectivity, 'PM Ekta Malls,' the development of Bulk Drug Parks, and the 'PM GatiShakti' (PM Setu) related ITI ecosystem.
He reviewed the progress of the Errupalem-Amaravati-Namburu railway line and instructed Chief Secretary Sai Prasad to expedite the land acquisition process and hand over the required land to the Railways.
He also directed the Chief Secretary to accelerate the work on the Bulk Drug Park being established in Nakkapalli, Anakapalli district. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the progress of the 'PM Ekta Mall' project currently under development in Visakhapatnam.
Chief Secretary G. Sai Prasad informed the Prime Minister that the land acquisition process for the Errupalem–Amaravati–Namburu railway project would be expedited, with the goal of completing and handing over the required land by November and December. He further briefed the Prime Minister on the progress of the Bulk Drug Park being established in Nakkapalli and the 'Ekta Mall' project in Visakhapatnam.
Among those who were present at the video conference were Special Chief Secretary R.P. Sisodia, Principal Secretary J. Syamala Rao, Secretaries Kona Sasidhar and Dr N Yuvaraj, APIIC Managing Director Dinesh Kumar, and CRDA Additional Commissioner Bhargav Tej, among others.
PM Asks AP CS to Expedite Land Acquisition of Errupalem-Amravati-Namburu Railway Line
IMD Warns of Flash Flood Risk in 13 AP Districts
El Niño Threat: Telangana CM Orders Treated Water Use to Conserve Drinking Water
Congress To Roll Out 200 Buses for ‘Chalo Delhi’ November 1 Rally at Delhi
Congress Suffers Major Setback: Ballot Papers Fail to Save It from ‘Vote Chori’ Rout
CM Revanth Reddy directs officials to take steps to avoid water scarcity