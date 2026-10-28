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Congress To Roll Out 200 Buses for ‘Chalo Delhi’ November 1 Rally at Delhi
In Short
Telangana Congress plans to deploy 200 private buses to transport party workers to the November 1 Chalo Delhi rally, following the rejection of its request for five special trains.
The Telangana Congress party is planning to carry party workers to the Delhi November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan in about 200 private buses.
The party is upset over the communication it had received from the railways declining its request for special trains. The Congress party had asked for five special trains but on Tuesday evening, the South Central Railways sent a communication declining their request. The ruling Congress in Telangana on Wednesday staged a flash protest at the headquarters of South Central Railways in Hyderabad.
State Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, several party MLAs, MPs and other leaders participated in the protest outside the office of the General Manager of SCR and raised slogans like 'hamein chahiye, rail chahiye' and 'vote bachao desh bachao'.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had earlier said 10,000 to 15,000 Telangana Congress workers would travel to Delhi to attend the rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1.
The Congress on Tuesday claimed that it was denied permission to hold the "public impeachment" (mock Parliament) of CEC Kumar at Ashok Hotel in Delhi and accused the government of trying to "silence" the voice of common people after "destroying" the electoral system. It will now be held at the residence of AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
He said 21 parties of the INDIA bloc had planned the "public impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar as a curtain raiser" on October 30 for the November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan on the "vote chori" charge.
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