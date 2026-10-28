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Congress To Roll Out 200 Buses for ‘Chalo Delhi’ November 1 Rally at Delhi

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Telangana Congress plans to deploy 200 private buses to transport party workers to the November 1 Chalo Delhi rally, following the rejection of its request for five special trains.

Congress To Roll Out 200 Buses for ‘Chalo Delhi’ November 1 Rally at Delhi
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Congress To Roll Out 200 Buses for ‘Chalo Delhi’ November 1 Rally at Delhi

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The Telangana Congress party is planning to carry party workers to the Delhi November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan in about 200 private buses.

The party is upset over the communication it had received from the railways declining its request for special trains. The Congress party had asked for five special trains but on Tuesday evening, the South Central Railways sent a communication declining their request. The ruling Congress in Telangana on Wednesday staged a flash protest at the headquarters of South Central Railways in Hyderabad.

State Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, several party MLAs, MPs and other leaders participated in the protest outside the office of the General Manager of SCR and raised slogans like 'hamein chahiye, rail chahiye' and 'vote bachao desh bachao'.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had earlier said 10,000 to 15,000 Telangana Congress workers would travel to Delhi to attend the rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

The Congress on Tuesday claimed that it was denied permission to hold the "public impeachment" (mock Parliament) of CEC Kumar at Ashok Hotel in Delhi and accused the government of trying to "silence" the voice of common people after "destroying" the electoral system. It will now be held at the residence of AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

He said 21 parties of the INDIA bloc had planned the "public impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar as a curtain raiser" on October 30 for the November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan on the "vote chori" charge.

Gowri V
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Gowri V

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A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

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Telangana CongressChalo Delhi Rally 2026Revanth ReddyNovember 1 Delhi RallyCongress Special Trains Protest
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