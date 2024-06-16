A Herculean task for Chandrababu

This refers to editorial "Daunting challenges many for new AP CM" (THI June 13) which is not far from fact. Festival for new AP Govt is over and the real festival emerged afresh with rough weather. Not only initial six super promises are stated tó be fulfilled with first signature, but subsequent role play for five years is an herculean burden. Without revenue generation and making financially sound, welfarism is not possible and development becomes a real daunting task. Centre may not give special status but may offer special package. Whether the centre will sanction funds as the State demands is still a question. Is this term sufficient to realise the dreams of futuristic CM of AP seems doubtful until and unless all CBN's attempts are fructified.



–N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

***

It is a known fact that the previous government in the state of Andhra Pradesh led by Jagan Mohan Reddy was so obediently introducing all that was dictated by the Union government, viz., power reforms, New Education Policy, property tax system under capital value instead of rental value, user charges for handling garbage and Land Titling Act. Now, the new government led by Chandrababu Naidu on priority and with vengeance repealed the Act in spite of BJP, on whose insistence the Act was introduced, being a part of the new government.

It is expected with the same spirit, courage and moral will the TDP pursue with the Union government to get Special Category Status, completion of Polavaram Project, funds for Capital City formation, special funds for backward region development, steel plant in Kadapa district, Railway Zone and enough funds to develop the Central University in Anantapur? The huge support of the people and the Union government's dependance on TDP should be better utilised for the development of the State in spite of the signal from the allotment of portfolios done as per the will of the PM that proclaims the continuity in his attitude as well as policies.

–A G Rajmohan, Anantapur

***

Chandrababu Naidu is a shrewd politician with 40+ years of political experience. He was instrumental in developing Hyderabad in Information Technology in the united Andhra Pradesh. In residual Andhra Pradesh after state bifurcation, his hopes of developing Amaravathi into a world-class capital were dashed when he was voted out of power. Now the stage is set for Naidu to fulfill his wish of making Amaravati into a world-class capital. NDA, at the center, has got lesser majority which requires support from TDP to run the government smoothly. This is a blessing in disguise for Naidu in acquiring the necessary funds to fulfill his dreams of developing Amaravati as one of the best state capitals besides keeping his Super Six poll promises. Let’s hope all the above factors work in favor of the people of Andhra Pradesh state which has abundant natural resources.

–Nagendra Kumar Vempally, Hyderabad

***

A crown of thorns is adorning the head of Chandrababu Naidu, who in his distinguished career, has taken over the state as CM for fourth time, after registering an epoch-making victory in the elections 2024. The first and foremost challenge is the post election violence in many parts of the state. This is not AP culture and the government should establish law, order, and tranquility and implement welfare and development jointly. Secondly, the SCS is the panacea for all the financial ills the state is facing today. Thirdly, the people are curious as to how the world-class capital is going to be built, given the empty treasury and debt burden. However, the present CM is a visionary and futuristic leader. Added advantage is that the centre is hugely dependent on TDP. Hence, it is hoped that the state will witness unprecedented flow of central funds and progress in the next five years.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad