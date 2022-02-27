A 'new Cold War' is underway

The intrusion of Russia in Ukraine is quite disturbing and condemnable. This bizarre act of Russia has eroded the faith in dialogue and diplomacy in international relations. The dark episode has once again proved to the world that UNO is defunct in averting crisis and tensions when the nations involved are powerful; the lacuna which needs to be addressed for the better future. The snowballed Russian military action on Ukraine can also be seen as a curtain raiser for Russian assertion for Superpower status and also the dawn of new cold war situation between Russia and America.

As in the initial years of Cold War, America tried to build an iron curtain to curtail the spread of communism by erstwhile USSR, so is the attempt of Russia to halt the spread of NATO under the leadership of America into central and eastern Europe. During the post-Cold War period NATO was successful in expanding its influence in almost ten Eastern and Central European countries and four more countries including Ukraine in the line. This expansion of America's influence up to its borders is a concern for Russia.

The major war after 1945 amply brought to forefront the nascent balance of power with USA, European Union, Russia and China as major player, the truth which the world leaders have to reckon with. India played a crucial role in easing tensions during Cold War period by adopting non-alignment policy. This is the time for India, once again to play a proactive role in the emerging new cold war situation and rise to the occasion to contribute its part in stabilising international peace.

M Samuel Praveen Kumar, Karimnagar

II

The writer K Krishna Sagar Rao has brilliantly analysed the pitfalls in the war-ravaged nation Ukraine and still continuing despite appeals by many countries to Russia to maintain restraint. With Russia mounting an assault on Ukraine by land, sea and air, biggest attack on a European state since World War II has uprooted lakhs of people with many forced to flee abroad on account of large-scale destruction akin to World War II is disturbing. Even more worrying is the supply chains from everything from food to energy getting affected to a large dimension.

By and large, Putin proved that global rules and sanctions won't stop a major leader determined to attack even as diplomatic efforts by western countries to avert a war ended in vain. Obviously, whichever way the outcome of the Putin's endgame comes through, there is no iota of doubt that diplomacy has been undermined. Further, Russian President Vladimir Putin making it abundantly clear that he was open to talks with the Ukrainian government after the latter mentioned that it would discuss adopting "Neutral Status" by coming with a rider insisting change of regime in Kyiv.

Thus, in this bleak scenario enveloping the war-torn nation, one silver lining is Putin giving assurance for safety of stranded Indians in all aspects till they are flown down to India through Romania and Hungary. All in all, it is urgent that world leaders need to actively pursue to prevent wider escalation of war after the catastrophic loss of human lives and sufferings, till Russia orders ceasefire and return to dialogue in the interests of world peace.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

III

The article "Russia-Ukraine war and the domino" (THI, 26 February) well penned by K. Krishna Saagar Rao not only presents a comprehensive picture of many dimensions and consequences of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war but also contains an unique flavour in terms of language and substance which certainly makes every reader to praise your esteemed newspaper for attaining a standard of its own. No doubt, India is displaying diplomatic wisdom by not taking sides in a war of this magnitude by keeping in mind its economic interests where it can't afford to strain its relations with Russia at the behest of US.

It is gratifying to see Modi government boldly going for a paradigm shift in its foreign policy by not succumbing to the pressures of U.S because India's relations with countries such as Russia are also of paramount importance in order to consolidate its position in terms of military might and economic strength and its vital national interests can't be sacrificed on the altar of hegemonic ambitions of U.S. An India driven by a prudent, pragmatic and independent foreign policy of its own which can't be bulldozed by the vested interests of any powerful country can certainly achieve rapid economic progress to place itself in the galaxy of developed nations.

Modi government needs to be applauded for rightly going for a course correction of its flawed foreign policy adopted hitherto which unwisely tried to please U.S at the cost of its relations with other nations. People look forward for the same political wisdom in policymaking on domestic front also to reverse the harm being done to the nation due to wrong current political discourse by effectively focusing on livelihood concerns of people rather than attempting to reap electoral dividends through creation of divisions among people on the basis of religion, region, language, culture, dress code and food habits. A strong India will emerge only when all Indians stand united as brothers and sisters with a common vision of taking their country to greater heights. Let us hope that political leadership in India will become more mature in giving right direction to the country amid escalating tensions and mounting challenges on global stage.

Narne Raveendra Babu, Secunderabad