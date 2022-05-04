Are KTR's remarks on AP roads justified?

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao's remarks on the state of roads in the neighbouring State during a programme kicked up a controversy with AP Ministers stoutly refuting his observation. The Hans India spoke to people of various districts to secure their views on the issue. A majority have expressed concern over the poor state of roads at different places and wanted the administration to carry out repair works at a quick pace



The state government has failed to develop the state highways and other roads during the last two and-a-half-years. Due to bad condition of the highways, road accidents are increasing. In rural areas, roads were not developed under the MNREGS. The government hiked property tax and imposed garbage tax but has done little to develop the roads which were in poor condition. The government should take up road repairs immediately.

- Nerella Madhava Rao, Guntur

The situation of roads is not good in any particular area. And it is the same condition we come across in colonies wherever we commute. From the moment we step out of the house, it is hard to say how many potholes we have to come across a day. Of all the infrastructure facilities, good roads should be given top priority. By commuting on bad roads, people end up suffering from back pain and the condition of their vehicles will also be affected.

- J Rama Krishna, RINL employee, Visakhapatnam

The road between Kanigiri and Garlapet is very much damaged and no repairs were made in the last few years.

A journey on this road is like travelling through hell. We request the authorities to lay a new road on this route by showing concern for the public.

- Indla Ramanjaneyulu, Kanigiri, Prakasam district

If one wants to go to the Bhairavakona shrine, they should travel on the R&B road between Chandrasekhara Puram and DG Pet. Maybe the authorities kept this road in this condition to prepare the pilgrims, who may visit once or twice a year, for the tough journey ahead. But, they neglected the locals who should ply this road every day. We request the authorities to know that many of these villagers are suffering from back pains and other orthopaedic problems, and lay the new road before they could sell their assets for medical bills.

- Sk Gouse, Mogulluru, Kanigiri assembly constituency, Prakasam district

The condition of the roads reflects priorities of the state government in providing basic infrastructure. Since the roads are not given importance, the roads will continue to be bad across the district. Many have been complaining for quite a long time about the roads but we fail to understand as to why there is no action taken towards this direction. Earlier, potholes used to pose a risk while commuting. But now, the road itself has turned out to be risky.

- Mohammad Dastagir, educationist, Visakhapatnam

During the last three years, the YSRCP government has spent no funds for road development. Except national highways, all the roads in Chittoor city are in a bad shape. The heavy rains in recent months damaged many roads in Santhi Nagar , Kattamanchi , Reddigunta, Iruvaram , Pensioners Colony and other localities. I home that the government would take necessary action for repairing the damaged roads in near future .

- M R C Reddy, Bhavani Traders , B Palem, Chittoor

Not only in Nellore city, but also in rural areas the condition of roads is not satisfactory. The important road between Mypadu Gate in Nellore city and Mypadu village is in worst condition. The potholes are making travel dangerous for motorists at the Third Mile area. This is a connecting road to tourist spots such as Mypadu beach and other areas and still there has been no attention on it. Two years ago, small patch works were taken up at a few places.

- Peta Jalaiah, retired bank employee, Nellore

There was no road facility for many villages in Duvvuru mandal falling under Mydukuru constituency. People of Tanda and Neelapuram Tanda are forced to walk about 2 km crossing stream for reaching main road. RTC is not operating services to Tanda and Neelampuram Tanda due to lack of road facility. Despite several appeals from the public for laying of road on the stream, neither public representatives nor officials are bothered to solve the problem.

- A Pulla Reddy, Neelapuram Tanda, Duvvuru mandal, YSR district

Road conditions in the city are worse and no action has been taken till now. Elderly people who walk on roads are facing accidents due to gravel and potholes even in small lanes. The previous government abruptly stopped all work and left the people to their fate. Civic body is collecting taxes from the people but doing nothing to improve infrastructure. Electricity and property taxes were hiked without any betterment in basic amenities. The present government may levy road tax on users after taking up repairs like highways.

- M Krishna Murthy, Retired govt employee, Nellore

The condition of roads in Parvathipuram district is pathetic, posing serious threat to lives of motorists. Even the students can't travel by these roads on cycles. The pregnant women and senior citizens scared to travel on the roads in the district. The government should focus on this issue and undertake patchworks.

- Shivaji, writer and singer, Parvathipuram

There is no smart look in the Smart City Kakinada. Many of the roads in Kakinada and Kakinada rural are in a pathetic condition, causing a lot of problems to vehicular traffic. Speed breakers are also posing serious problems because of erratic placement. This is also leading to many accidents, deaths both to pedestrians and motorists. People are incurring heavy medical expenses but the Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) authorities are least bothered about the safety of the people. During the rainy season, roads in city are in the worst condition and people are experiencing many problems as they are unable to travel on roads.

- A S V Nagavalli, advocate, Kakinada