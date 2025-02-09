BJP rids Delhi of AAP-da

BJP has scripted an impressive election victory in Delhi and it will form Government in Delhi after 27 years. The Election battle became prestigious for both AAP and BJP. The defeat is a big blow to the AAP as its stalwarts like Arwind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia were defeated. AAP lost Delhi due to anti- incumbency and BJP’s relentless fight to gain Delhi. Corruption allegations on Kejriwal and other AAP leaders damaged AAPs prospects. Though AAP has done a lot of work on education, water, electricity, Mohalla clinic, free bus to women, none of them helped AAP win in elections. The image of Arwind Kejriwal as an anti-corruption crusader suffered due to his liquor policy and liquor scam. Delhi elections results are a warning bell to opposition parties.

–Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

***

Chances are that names like Ghonda, Karawal Nagar and Mustafabad are not familiar to many people. But ask the voters who live in these constituencies, and they will tell you that promises of potable water, roads, clean drains and garbage free public spaces have not been met. Then there are “bigger” issues that AAP did not even attempt to “solve”: the national capital’s crisis of air pollution and its mountains of garbage and the rising number of landfills. These affected the peripheries of the capital more than other constituencies. The AAP lost in all of them. From the North to the South and from West to East, the BJP gained at its cost. In its ten years in power in Delhi, and nearly three in Punjab, it made no attempt to address the problem. This, too, angered the residents of Delhi. Even though anti-incumbency played a pivotal role in bringing down the power game in Delhi administration.

–Calicut Krishnan Ramani, Delhi

***

The stellar comeback of BJP in Delhi, after an exile of 26 years being out of power, is a shot in the arm for the saffron party. With this spectacular victory in Delhi Assembly elections sans a state level face, the PM Narendra Modi, who led election campaign from the front, deserves the whole credit, thereby, gained a complete political authority. Riding high on the anti-incumbency, the BJP not only pierced through the fortress of the AAP but also trounced its chief Arvind Kejriwal in a high-stake battle. Kejriwal's route could be attributed to the BJP's astute political move to deny a ticket to Parvesh Verma during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and fielding him against the AAP chief in the assembly battle, who emerged as a giant slayer. The serious charges of impropriety against AAP chief Kejriwal and other senior leaders turned the voter against the party that took birth to root out the corruption.

–N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

***

While the BJP's win in Delhi elections is one of a strategic victory, the drubbing of AAP can be attributed to absence of strategy and its over confidence. If AAP was responsible for Congress' defeat in Haryana and Maharashtra elections, it was the role reversal in Delhi elections. Both congress and AAP need to realize, that without an alliance, they cannot beat BJP in the hustings.

–P R Ravinder, Hyderabad.

***

The opposition’s fruitless strategy, captained by Rahul Gandhi, of alleging the ruling front with various ills viz; horse-trading and failure to deliver has evidently failed. Unless the opposition puts up a united face, and sense of direction and focus worthy to win the voters’ trust, to address issues that impact the commoner, and offer credible solutions to the same, it will continue to remain on the political sidelines of this nation as a habitual loser.

–Dr. George Jacob, Kochi

***

The defeat of AAP is self-inflicted I would say. Starting with the liquor scam, failure to fulfil some of the very important electoral promises like drinking water tap connection to every household, making wild allegations against the BJP government of Haryana state on poisoning river Yamuna waters, open pampering of illegal migrant Muslims, links with the Khalistani elements, Kejriwal's Seesh Mahal etc., led to its defeat. The party's victory in Punjab apparently made it to take Delhi for granted but Kejriwal ignored the fact that he is provoking the giant BJP and fell flat. The BJP on the other hand played its cards close to its chest and succeeded after 27 years of political wilderness in Delhi. However, fulfilling its electoral promises to the people of Delhi should prove to be a Herculean task. Nevertheless, the defeat of AAP kn Delhi is a bitter lesson for Kejriwal to learn.

–Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

***

The mass victory of the BJP and that too in a stupendous manner in the Delhi election goes to show that the people cast the vote after a lot of rethinking – whether to support a party accused of high corruption and 'vain volubility ' or support one that assured them of dreams that can be made into a reality. The results also expose the pathetic picture of the Congress, completely decimated. The oldest party didn't foresee such a plight as it thought that people still 'blindly' believed them. It is high time it goes for a mighty revamp or else will go into oblivion forever. The BJP leadership, both at the national and regional level, really worked hard to conquer the hearts of the people of the capital and now must fulfill the promise and pledges given to the masses.

–M Pradyu, Kannur

***

The mandate clearly shows that there was an anti-incumbency factor which played a decisive role and the people of Delhi voted for Vikaas and development. It is a bitter lesson for the power-hungry Kejriwal, who refused to resign even after being arrested and ran his government from jail. Kejriwal is an example of hypocrisy and empty rhetoric. The very foundation of Aam Aadmi Party lies in shambles today. People gave him 10 years and he has looted public money to build his Sheesh Mahal. Now it is time for him to go home. The vote for BJP is a vote for PM Modi's Viksit Bharat and Modi Ki Guarantee. Both AAP and Congress are shown the door. We can now say that it is AAP-Mukt Sarkaar in Delhi. Here is wishing the BJP on its return to Delhi Ki Gaddi after a long hiatus of 27 years.

–Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

***

The AAP has made several allegations against the BJP leader and the Prime Minister Modi of the country attacking Modi on personal fronts alleging religious fanaticism interlinking with RSS etc., all the time with overconfidence and further announcing cash freebies worth around Rs 28,500 to every voter. Not only this, the AAP chief Kejriwal even had gone to the extent of saying that the Delhi Jal Board supplied contaminated water to the citizens which was not expected from the CM of a state.

As regards the Congress party's horrible utter failure in the elections, the blame has to be taken by its chief Rahul Gandhi who has made most irresponsible and atrocious statements regarding Indian Constitution and Sanatan Dharma etc., even on the foreign soil let alone inside the country. Even the holy dip taken by the crores of Indians in the recent Mahakumbh mela has been unfairly criticised by the party members hurting sentiments of the pilgrims. Rahul Gandhi should at least now learn a lesson that his so-called philosophies and comments on several Indian issues are thrown into garbage by the electorate.

–Katuru Durga Prasad Rao,

Hyderabad