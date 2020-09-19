Civic apathy claims a child's life

It was with heavy heart I read the news "Missing girl's body found in Neredmet drain" (THI 19 Sep). The news has exposed the pathetic civic infrastructure of the city which was only a few days back Hyderabad was ranked the best city to live and work in India and yet to be inaugurated Cable bridge over Durgam Cheruvu was widely promoted by GHMC as a mark and we all got awestruck. Hyderabad became a Karma Bhoomi and we moved from Delhi in 1982.

Thanks to IT, the then CM turned CEO Chandrababu Naidu did work to turn the city modern by initiating development around hillock areas where not only land grabbers , politicians (of all hue), VIP Babus, industrialist and others live was turned as IT corridor and since then there was no looking back the successive Congress CM's were no better concentrating all development only in and around where they were living. For their convenience even swanky airport was established for them to easily reach there.

As a result of such short sighted vision, the development of the city was left to God. When the state was bifurcated, people like me and many others thought KCR and his clan would look beyond hillocks and Hi Tech city and it was not to be. After all, they cannot antagonise realtors who have funded them during Telangana agitation. The so called young and dynamic KTR who holds the ministry of Municipal Administration should hang his head in shame for the death of a young child.

I may sound harsh, but citizens here neither have civic sense or the zeal to take on the elected corporators for neglecting development. What is surprising that the associations here think that by merely making them Chief Guest in colony functions etc would make them responsible to do the work instead of taking them head on for failing to do their work. After all, are we not paying property taxes and where are they going? Is our money only for making the lives of those living in hillocks safe and better and not for those living in Neredmet and other areas of the twin city?

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad