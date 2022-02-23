Do we need new Constitution?

Debating on the need for new Constitution is meaningless

There is no need of a new Constitution as India presently has a very vast Constitution covering the interests of all sections of people, including the SCs, STs, BCs and other marginalised sections. The only thing the rulers need to do is implement the already existing norms. Instead of implementing the existing Constitution, simply debating on change of Constitution is meaningless. I, however, feel that amendments to the Constitution should be made in accordance with the present times, and if there is any discrepancy in the dispensation of powers between the States and the Centre, only that part should be discussed and amended. There is no need to make a complete comprehensive change.

— Paramesh Goud, senior advocate, Mahbubnagar

Need should be on effective enforcement of existing Articles

Indian Constitution, as a transformative Constitution, not only established a new order of citizenship, but it transformed the daily lives of citizens in profound and lasting ways. It is used by the people and interpreted by the judiciary to advance the rights of the average person in the country. The real focus should be on the need for judicial intervention and effective enforcement of the existing Articles, legislations and provisions. It is no surprise the Executive and Legislative shortfalls and that the lack of judicial and proper enforcement measures have led to the inaction on various occasions. There is a reason why the framers of our Constitution made it as flexible as it is today. This is to ensure that the document evolves and grows along with the nation. Thus, under Article 368, the powers of the Parliament to amend the Constitution is unrestricted with regards to sections of the Constitution they wish to amend and have been amended 105 times till date in 73 years. There is absolutely no need for a new Constitution, and create unwarranted chaos when the existing Constitution can be amended by the Parliament.

— BV Seshagiri, advocate and socio-political activist

Any exercise of tinkering with the Constitution should be nipped in the bud

Indian Constitution is a legal document that promotes collective consciousness through its federal structure and holds the States together on a democratic pact of nationalism. As the amendments enabled by the Constitution through procedure laid down by law can give a new shape to existing structure, we don't need a new Constitution. Further, the verdict in the case of SR Bommai vs Union of India, 1994 still holds good to restabilise any asymmetrical exercise of power tinkering that proves that we do not need an entirely new Constitution in the place of an existing one.

— G Amani, advocate, Kothagudem

What change KCR wants is still unclear

First of all, I want to know what kind of change Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao wants in the present Constitution. Does he want to scrap reservations in India or want the State governments to have more power than the Centre? Or any other plans he has. As an individual, I want everyone to get equal opportunity in all areas, such as jobs and education.

— Surendra, IT professional