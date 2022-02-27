Do we need new Constitution?

Ever since the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, pitched for changing the Constitution, it triggered animated discussions in political and legal circles. Consequently, the members from different sections of society expressed their views on the subject. Most of them are averse to any such need to change the Constitution.

If change can make lives better, make amendments

I am not much aware of the Constitution. But what I am aware is about our institutions which are running at present like the legislature, judiciary and executive. However, to make these institutions function more efficiently there is a need to have some constant change in them. But unfortunately this has not happened and ever since 75 years of India's Independence all these institutions are more or less functioning in the same pace with no change. There is no change in the corruption, there is no change in the lives and livelihoods of the poor and there is no much change in the development of the country. If all these changes are really going to come with a change in the Constitution, then I will definitely support the change or drastic amendments to the Constitution.

— Bheemamma, a house wife, Nagarkurnool

Need to update the statute

There is a need to update the Constitution. The Constitution has been amended more than 100 times. Besides, many provisions like India being a socialist country was not intended in the original Constitution. It was done by political parties to suit their interests. Similarly, Dr B R Ambedkar was very particular about the time frame to achieve the objectives for providing reservations. It is not all what is in the Constitution is irrelevant. For 70 to 80 per cent could be retained and make it more relevant to the current times. Our Constitution should be more practical in nature, simple and short. Some of the provisions may be deleted if they are not relevant in the present scenario. The guiding principle must be 'Nation' above everything else

-Dr Anil Srivastav, former Senior Scientist at IIT Delhi, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

Update it to make it suitable to changing times

Corruption is eating away the foundations of the constitution. Corruption at the higher echelons of power is impacting the executive machinery making everything go haywire. There is a need for updating the Constitution to make it more suitable to meet the challenges posed to the country and people by the changing times. But, it does not mean we throw everything in the Constitution into a dustbin. The Constitution should inspire everyone to discharge his responsibilities to protect citizens and free the country from the menace of corruption.

-Narasimha Prasad Balla, advocate, Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh

Leaders want to change the Constitution on which they take oath, what a pity

Politicians who have to rule the State with good administration as per the aspirations of the people, have been ignoring the words of obeying the Constitution which they utter during the swearing in ceremony and the same persons making the mockery of Constitution. What a pity? Politicians who become experts in poll management and winning the seats by using money and machinery are becoming dictators and showing their egos by challenging the Constitution. People can put check to the leaders'ego and self centered politicians through votes, the right which is given by the Constitution itself.

- Cherupally Amar Das, advocate, Nalgonda

Intellectuals have to relook at it

All these 75 years of Independence, India is still being considered as a poor or developing country. I fail to understand what is wrong with our system. I feel if there is something that we can do to change our system or overhaul the existing institutions for an effective, transparent and objective development of all sections of people in the country. I am told we are having the best Constitution in the world, but what is the use if the rulers and the enforcing bodies are not able to function as per the Constitution for the betterment of all section of the people. So I feel the Constitution is not allowing our rulers to do what they want to do for the betterment of the people at large. I wish let our intellectuals to have a relook at the constitution and bring all necessary amendments that are needed to make sure our country become corruption-free, transparent and overall development happen to all sections of the people in the country.

-Anantaiah, auto driver, Mahbubnagar