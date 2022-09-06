Financial exploitation by corporate institutions

The corporate educational institutions have been exploiting students and parents in the name of various types of fees. The education system has become a matter of business for these corporate schools and colleges. Parents, who aim for the bright future, have been thronging them with a hope of good education for their wards. But of late we have been witnessing certain unfortunate incidents like a student attempting self-immolation in one of the Narayana colleges recently. The government has failed to keep an eye on the corporate institutions exploiting the common man in the name of fees.

Govt's stepmotherly attitude towards education sector

Private colleges financial exploitation can be controlled either by regulating the fees by constituting a governing body or by taking over all corporate colleges. Unfortunately, the State government which promised free education from KG to PG could not keep it's promise even after 8 years of formation of Telangana. I directly question the State government why it is showing a stepmother attitude towards the education sector. I opine that incidents like Naryana college could not happen if the government keeps a tab on corporate colleges from time to time.

-Samala Ahkila - Pharm D - Nalgonda

Parents are not ready to risk children's career

The private educational institutions continue to flourish in the State, and the reason behind it was government's incompetence in maintaining its institutions. For obvious reasons, the government never tried to put the State-run institutions in order. They continue to languish without proper infrastructure and inadequate staff. People who want to give good education to their children are turning to private colleges. Parents are not ready to risk their children's career by sending them to State-run institutions. Of course, there are quite a few reputed institutions among the State-run but the overall situation is something different.

-Naresh Dravid, AISF leader, Warangal

Pvt colleges having a free run in State

With no proper mechanism to monitor, the private educational institutions have free run in the State. They have been charging exorbitant fees from the students. On the other hand, the State-run institutions are without teaching staff and proper infrastructure. Students are in a tough situation due to the apathetic approach of the government. The government needs to step in and ensure staff and all facilities in the State-run educational institutions. The onus is on the government to monitor the fee structure in private institutions.

-Baba Mahender, Hanumakonda

Corporates misleading parents to mint money

In general parents' compare the quality of education and infrastructure of government institutes with private institutes while joining their children in colleges at intermediate level. Taking the advantage of parents' pulse, corporate colleges run their institutes in big buildings and will expose the names of a few reputed lecturers of college to trap the parents in large numbers to mint money. The exposed expert lecturers take classes for toppers who are fee waivers. Innocent parents with high expectations are joining their children in corporate colleges but the success rate of corporate colleges is only 10 per cent, as 1,000 out of 10,000 students on all campuses of a corporate college are getting seats in prestigious IITs, NITs and Medical colleges.

-Manohar, Self-employed - Nalgonda