GREAT RENAISSANCE OF SANATAN DHARMA

This refers to "A MILLENNIUM LATER, INDIA TO WITNESS HISTORIC SPECTACLE" (01-3-25). Indian heritage and culture is ageless for it is there from the Vedic period. All our sages and saints pray to different Gods in a systematic way without embracing any ism to their form of activities. But they are all confined to Hindu philosophy. India possesses temples from that period and who built them is exactly not known to history though several stories are shown in our scriptures. Temples stand testimony for thriving Hinduism for centuries. Several militant creeds tried to suppress Hinduism, yet it remains ever immortal. Some traitor Hindu kings lent their hands in obliterating holy temples like Somnath in Gujarat. Mohammad Ghazni in 1026 invaded and plundered its gold plates. Historians say that Chalukya King Mularaja possibly built the first temple for Soma (Moon God) before 997 CE.

Sivalingam in Somanath was said to be levitating only because of technology existing at that period that defies earth's gravitational power. This temple is the first one in twelve Jyotirlingas. In fact, in many excavations across the globe stony Sivalingams are being found till date. The damaged Somanath structure was set right in 1951. Today, our politicians vivisect everything from political angle only. What one party says the other one counters. Taking dips in Triveni Sangam and attending Sriram's consecration ceremony at Ayodhya by leaders of Congress party are also treated impious as these festivals are arranged by its main rival party. Bringing politics into religious and cultural mores is immoral and unethical

–N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

The recent revelation about the lost Jyotirlinga of Somnath is a wake-up call, shedding light on India's rich spiritual heritage. This ancient marvel, once thought lost forever, has resurfaced, defying skeptics and fascinating believers. As the sacred fragments prepare to return to Somnath, they carry untold stories of devotion, science, and history. It's high time we stopped nitpicking and acknowledged our cultural roots. Let's not sweep this legacy under the carpet.

–Raju Kolluru, Kakinada

The Congress government that was in power since Independence steadily curbed the Hindu rights very systematically. The Hindu community is barred from teaching its philosophy openly and not allowed to open its own school and colleges, unlike similar freedom given to Muslims and Christians. The places of worship – temples and places owned by Hindus – are not allowed to remain in their control; while the revenue and enormous wealth in such temples generate is freely usurped and utilised by the government with no questions asked. There is even an agenda by the Opposition to steal other remaining minor advantages being enjoyed by the community the likes of which people are unerringly witnessing in West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.

The extraordinary and unique news that several fragments of the original, 1000-year-old levitating Somnath Jyotirlinga, the pieces of which have been in the safe hands of Agnihotri priestly families who guarded them all these years, and have handed over them to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, to be re-established in Somnath is a true guidance from God Almighty for the believers of Sanathan – who have been practising universal brotherhood, and do not expect to be taken for ride, anymore.

–K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

Thank you Ramuji! Through your elaborate informative article readers came to know about the historical background of the Somnath temple and its destruction by bigot Mohammad Ghazni who plundered the riches of temple before it was destroyed. Yes, the majority religion is discriminated In India since the days of Independence. Now, during the BJP rule, the cultural renaissance is taking place. Thank you Narendra Modiji and Adityanathji for your sincere efforts to restore the past glory of Hindu Sanatan Dharma without hurting other religions. All other political parties and individuals who appease certain sections for the sake of votes and those who are heaping insults against Santan Dharma will burn like flies in the ever-burning flame of Dharma.

– Rama Krishna M, Kakinada

The world has witnessed the biggest spiritual congregation at Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj. A great congregation of humanity, indeed! The discovery of a thousand-year-old Shivalinga and its consecration at Somanth is really heart-warming for the Hindus as a whole.

Like the Muslims, our government is also looting the wealth of the temples now. The rich Hindu temples are taken over by the government for administration. The hundi collections go to the government coffers. Politicians loot other properties like jewels and lands. This is the order of the day. Only Hindu temples come under the control of the government while churches and mosques remain with their community people and are independently managed.

–Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai

Surprisingly, the Somnath temple was not revived during Congress rule. Sane elements in the party, like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Rajendra Prasad had taken the lead to reconstruct the temple; the nation is profoundly thankful to them.

The Congress continues to be in the same sick mindset, even now, fighting tooth and nail to berate and undermine Hinduism and in alienating its believers. The legitimate rights of Hindus through legislations and their places of worship not being allowed to reclaim through a draconian legislation in the Parliament, by the then PM, P V Narasimha Rao. A notification issued by the Himachal Pradesh government that demanded the 36 temple trusts to contribute financially to the state-initiated welfare scheme – most of them are freebies. One wonders, why are Hindu temples being targeted for fundraising, when similar demands can be made on Muslim and Christian places of worship too.

– S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

It is reminiscent of Lord Sri Krishna who lived incognito at Gokul to escape the evil eyes of King Kamsa – it is quite heartening to know that the Shiv ling fragments of

Somnath temple are safe in the country; waiting to reclaim the old glory, having been safely preserved by Agnihotri priestly families for more than 100 years as advised by the Kanchi Paramacharya, in 1924 not to reveal the great secret of existence of Somnath Shiv ling pieces that have been made into Saligrams, numbering 11, until 2025.

These are to be handed over to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in order to get these re-established again at Somnath. It is undoubtedly the good fortune of the people of the country who can once again be able to see the Moonstone Saligrams of the famous Somnath Shivling.

–K V Raghuram, Wayanad