India’s democratic values have stood the test of time

The federal structure of India, clearly demarcated caste system of those who were left out of the development aspects in terms of education, empowerment and social status are prudently addressed. The so called religious minorities in the country are given top priority and preference compared to the majority Hindu community, in establishing their own educational institutions and establishments to improve the lot of their communities

The write up by Dr Bharat Jhunjhunwala made an interesting reading. There are many countries in the world, professing democracy in their own respective ways, to which people get used to, and feel that it is the best, and there is nothing more to ask about. The Taliban culture, now prevailing in Afghanistan, will naturally be compared to countries, practicing even minimal democratic values; and the Talibanis miserably fail to live up to those levels as there nothing which can be called humane and inclusive aspects of dignity that form the crucial core and crux of practicing democracy among people that can deliver justice, freedom and liberty to people according to their religious, cultural and social ethos.

But, such freedom enjoyed and experienced, albeit briefly for few years or couple of decades, make people naturally rebellious to fight for them, even to be at the receiving end of things, in terms of brutality perpetrated by the new regime that believes more in an imaginary revolution and holy jihad rather than to be able to live meaningfully in the times of development, liberal thinking and scientific advancement.

If these aspects are usurped under the fear of the gun by primitive and redundant enforcers, it becomes suffocating and impossible for people to put up with them, have evolved into reasonable and good living standards, over a period of time, having tasted the freedom and democracy to fight tooth and nail in an effort to regain them, whatever it takes in terms of torment, even it means biting the bullet to reverse the trend, from dark satanic days, even though they belonged to the same religious group.

The true democratic values practiced by any country must stand the test of time, in which country's economic, social and religious considerations are untouched. I, consider, the India's democratic and secular traditions is the best in the world for the simple reason that every citizen in addition to having freedom of every kind to express, live and practice, the enduring and all inclusive fact of vibrant socialism, reflected in the reality of equitable distribution of wealth, is a wonderful experience that India alone can take pride of.

The reservation for SC/ST/OBC in the country that is in practice, though originally intended for 10 years, is being continued even as the country is celebrating the 75th year of independence. The aspects of empowerment of women is a major development as India is maturing into a glorious democracy by bringing in legislation for women get enrolled into military service, in all branches, under permanent commission, unlike before, and girls being enrolled into Sainik schools for the first time, is a thrilling experience for the people of the country, in which the previous generation of women did not get a similar opportunity in education and job, to be self-sufficient financially.

The true strength of any democracy is the inclusive spirit of its citizens from different cross-sections of religion, to establish their true credentials as Indians, considering the freedom and liberty the country grants. But, sadly, this is not the story with some sections of the people in the country, who conspire against the country, having been carried away by blind religious considerations, to align with anti-national groups to wreak havoc on the nation in different ways, abetted by India's neighbour Pakistan.

It is increasingly being observed, of late, it is a taboo to call oneself nationalistic. If a citizen is truly inclusive, he or she is undoubtedly nationalistic, some political parties are giving new definition to this aspect to besmirch and corrupt the minds of the youth into mindless jihad, to become anti-socials and anti-nationals, and to guard against the trend must become the priority of the establishment in power, in correcting and reshaping the mindset of such misguided elements in our society that is not in the national interest.

— K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai