India's war on terror should be relentless

Apropos the article 'Is Joe Biden ending Islamophobia? What shall we do then'?. The unmissable bias of the writer was evident at every stage of the narrative, to be openly pro-Pak and pro-Taliban, in an attempt to berate India; in justifying and white washing the Islamist regimes' takeover of Afghanistan, in which Pakistan has played a pivotal role with great cunningness.

The demonstration by women before the Pakistan embassy in Kabul according to the writer was the new and generous face of the Taliban having allowed such a thing in the country; and to cite the incident as popularity for Pakistan is simply despicable.

What the writer either did not know or refuses to recall the brutal manner in which the women protestors were dispersed, with severity and violence that Taliban alone could achieve, for Pak's role in Panjshir, in overrunning the nationalist resistance of Northern alliance there, and hand the province to the Taliban. The direct involvement in which the army regulars and the air force had played in ending the resistance in Panjshir cannot be dismissed by any amount of PR exercise by Pakistan.

India's resolution in the UNSC, calling up on countries in ensuring that Taliban behave without overt zeal to Islamise other countries, by creating new problems for India in J&K was a significant step that had the support of all countries, with the exception of China and Russia, who abstained from voting; and now China to be the only Taliban supporter despite China's double standards on Muslim community in the country; as China has an axe to grind, in promoting CPEC route, passing through Afghanistan, and on ther mineral wealth in Afghanistan.

Pakistan is now playing the role of a self-appointed spokesman for the new dispensation in Afghanistan, soliciting financial and humanitarian help from other countries. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan showed his true colours in his country's ties vis-à-vis China and the US, by discarding the latter from the scheme of things, to be having no consequence for the country, while highlighting Pakistan's 70 long years of friendship with China, during an interview to an American journalist that indicated the betrayal and backstabbing that Pakistan is capable of against an ally: while the US too had its fair share of goofing up in choosing between the good and bad terror, when it came to protecting its own strategic interests in the region .

If the world opinion in Afghanistan could be interpreted as Islamophobia, the intentions and motives of the community in India and the rest of the world is understandable. There are attempts to silence and sideline occasional sane voices arising in the Muslim community and the Bollywood, who cautioned others, not to get overtly buoyed and carried away by Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. This is a serious misconception being entertained in the minds of the community, who are yet to utter a word in condemning the atrocities by the Taliban, against women; and summary execution of the dissidents.

The war on terror, from the Indian perspective will not get diluted as India is geared up to face these challenges to protect its sovereignty, democratic traditions and the territorial integrity of the country, while there are some elements within the country, who are hand-in-glove in support of the Islamist groups, and anti-national forces, in the guise of pseudo- seculars, biased political parties, mullahs, human rights organisations and NGOs working in their own way to destabilise the country.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru