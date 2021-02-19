Is steel plant sale justified? 

It is unfortunate that no political party seem to be serious in protecting the interest of Visakha Steel Plant. It is also sad that some political parties are trying to derive a political mileage in the regard.

It is very clear that there would be no use of politicians in saving the plant from privatisation unless there is a grassroots campaign from people.

- N Rama Krishna, teacher, K R Palli, Chittoor

Students should come forward to join hands with all the progressive forces to protect the Vizag Steel Plant.

Students and youth have to play an important role to build up the opinions against the privatisation. In this direction everyone must to think about protecting our national property.

- P Uday, Tirupati

Modi government has to respond to people's opinion over Vizag Steel privatisation. It is very clear that the entire state is opposing the move by the Centre in one voice.

The VSP has been under public sector for the last three decades providing employment and livelihood to thousands of people. I appeal to the Government of India to rethink the decision.

- Dr G Teja, MD, HitechStuff , Tirupati

The Central government must allot captive iron ore mines to the VSP and take steps to change it into a profit-making company. How can VSP earn profits without government allotting mines to it?

I strongly support the agitation by the workers, employees and the political parties opposing the disinvestment in the PSU. If the plant is privatised, the private companies will benefit and workers will lose.

- MSR Naidu, trader, Vijayawada