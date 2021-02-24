Is steel plant sale justified?

I don't understand why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is showing step-motherly attitude towards Andhra Pradesh in several respects, particularly with regard to Visakha Steel Plant. Instead of sanctioning new projects for AP, the PM has rejected Special Category Status, denied budget allocation for Polavaram project and now selling the steel plant.

It is the need of the hour that people come forward to stall all the transactions of Central government in a democratic way in protest against the move. It is evident that all political parties are interested to derive political mileage through VSP agitation.

P V P Rajya Lakshmi, officer, SG Bank, Chittoor

Privatization of Visakhapatnam steel plant will not only hit the jobs of employees working in it but also adversely affect all sections of people, including farmers besides reducing the revenue of the state government too. I think Central government will not roll back its decision over privatization of Visakhapatnam steel plant until the agitation intensifies like the ongoing farmers' stir against new farm laws in north Indian states. It is time for people to respond the call given by political parties in joining the stir.

Farmer Adhikula Bhupal, Duvvuru, Kadapa district

The state government should take initiative to call an all-party meeting to fight against the Vizag Steel Plant privatisation. So far, all the leading political parties in the state are staging agitations separately, but it is not the correct way to save the VSP. Both the ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP have to leave their individual prejudices and join hands in the interest of VSP.

P Murali, senior advocate , Tirupati

If the VSP is incurring losses and facing problems due to excess staff and other reasons, it is not wrong to privatise the plant. Organisations which are suffering losses are not good for the country.

I support the privatisation of the VSP but the employees should be given protection. The government should also follow the middle path to make it a profit-making enterprise and ensure job security to the staff.

A Srinivasa Rao, private employee, Vijayawada.