MyVoice: Views of our readers 06th Nov 2025

Hope Telangana CM supports Tamil Sangam

It is with reference to the news “Telangana Tamil sangam members seek govt support for celebrating festivals, literary events “- (November 5). The demand of the Telangana Tamil sangam members to Telangana government is a good initiative. We are living in a country with maintaining the principle of unity in diversity. Moreover Tamil and Telugu are Dravidian languages and people of two states practice almost same culture ,customs and even common festivals.

Telugu New Year day as Ugadi is celebrated by Telugu people in Tamil Nadu with great enthusiasm. The Telugu cultural associations and their events in Tamil Nadu are testaments for the close association of Tamil Nadu and Telangana people. Hope, Telangana Chief Minister will extend his full support for welfare of the Tamil people living in Telangana.

P Victor Selvaraj, Tirunelveli

Unending power politics in Karnataka

This refers to your editorial ‘Intense battle on in Bengaluru for a ‘new’ Congress CM’. As aptly said in the editorial, the battle has just begun for a new chief minister for Karnataka. This, despite the fact that the incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar whenever they share a press meet do not give any semblance of power tussle prevailing between them. However DKS supporters are vociferous about the chief ministership for the balance terms be given to DKS as per the previous arrangement.

Siddaramiah is staying put as he knows that this is his last political stint as CM and wants to continue with the present arrangement uninterrupted. The Congress leadership in Delhi is waiting for Bihar election outcome to assess the Maha gathbandhan strength to take a final call, while the grapevine is rife that in the event of Siddaramaiah throwing the towel, a Dalit CM would be the likely face for Karnataka. These developments are diminishing the credibility of the Congress as a whole.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Kudos, Kerala!

It’s commendable that Kerala has been crowned as the first state to achieve the distinction of extreme poverty free state in India. Though there may be reservations on such claims, one thing is clear that that state is making remarkable strides in the human development indices and faring better than others. To come out of poverty completely is utopian.

It’s a continuous process, but not a fixed destination. Still working towards that ideal, with comprehensive plans would give better results. The central government and other states should study the Kerala’s inspirational story and compete with it in achieving better place on the ladder of human development. But the poll promises made by major parties in ongoing Bihar assembly elections have been discouraging one to think in that line.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, ex- MP, Vizianagaram

Litigation is now an instrument of pressure

This is in response to the insightful open editorial “The Decline of Moral Ethics and Values in Marital Life” published in your newspaper. The Hon’ble Judge has rightly brought to light the grim realities of family court litigation in India, where vengeance, ego, and at times even “legal terrorism” replace reason. While reconciliation and mediation should always be the preferred outcomes, the prolonged and often bitter nature of these disputes reflects how litigation is sometimes pursued as an instrument of pressure rather than a means of resolution.

Delays are not attributable to courts alone — procedural hurdles, repeated adjournments, and transfer petitions before High Courts frequently stall proceedings for months, leaving the parties in prolonged uncertainty. Equally concerning is the growing role of ill-informed or self-serving counsels, who, instead of facilitating conciliation, often aggravate conflict and convert personal distress into professional opportunity.

Atul Subhash’s Case is a glaring example of how the family court system fails litigants. More judicial officers must be appointed in family courts to ensure that matrimonial disputes are handled in a time-bound manner. Courts should also impose penalties for unnecessary adjournments to discourage delay tactics and promote procedural discipline.

Kattamreddy Ananth Rupesh, Nellore