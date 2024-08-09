MyVoice: Views of our readers 09th Aug 2024

Vinesh Phogat - A Victim of fighting against the System

The Disqualification of Vinesh Phogat has come as a big blow to the hopes of millions of Indians who were sure of her winning the coveted Olympic Gold in Wrestling. Her journey from Jantar Mantar in Delhi to the Wrestling arena in Paris has been full of struggles .She took to the streets to protest against the then President of Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Singh and was overlooked for the 53Kg category by the WFI .Antim Pangal was chosen over her .She however qualified for the 50Kg category and gave it all she had in Paris Olympics. She endured a sleepless night and tried hard to lose that extra weight ,gave up Food and Water, tried Sauna and bicycling but as fate would have it fell short by just 100 gms .Whom should the blame squarely lie on? The WFI is responsible for making her forcibly contest in the 50Kg category ,though her domain was 53Kg. They selected Antim Pangal based on the Asiad Trials and never gave a chance to Vinesh in the trials for 53Kg .We can certainly smell a conspiracy here .Her weight was not managed properly by her team of Nutritionists and as a result she was found 100gms overweight .The IOA could not do much for Vinesh .She is a victim of fighting against the “System” .The entire Country stands by Vinesh Phogat today .She is a true Champion and is worth more than a Gold Medal. The Govt of India should award her a Gold medal for her achievements in Paris.

Parimala G Tadas, Madinaguda, Hyderabad

Would be the first Gold medal winner if Vinesh Phogat had not been disqualified. Just 100 gram difference occurs in any weighing machine. Anyway India has lost first gold. A two time World Championships bronze medalist in 53 kg has now taken a decision to quit from future competitions is yet another shock to the nation.

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

Waqf Amendment Bill unconstitutional

The tabling of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in Parliament, now referred to a joint parliamentary panel, has for one more time shown the BJP’s and the Modi government’s obsession with matters pertaining to Muslims. Perhaps the BJP would lose its raison d’etre and relevance if there were no Muslims for it to target in the pursuit of its politics. The ill-intent of the government in bringing in this Bill is clearly evident in the contents of the slew of amendments. A law should not be a ploy for transferring lands in the possession of Muslims to the Adanis and Ambanis of the world! The Bill provides for representation of non-Muslims in the central Waqf Council and the State Waqf Boards. By this logic, non-Hindus should get representation in organisations governing temples and owning temple properties! The mind boggles at the BJP’s conception of ‘inclusivity’! The Bill assigns a pivotal role to a ‘full-time chief executive officer’ as a government appointee and a government representative; it amounts to interference in the internal affairs of a religious community. The most consequential amendment is the one that repeals Section: 40 of the existing Act and strips the Waqf Board of its power to decide and declare if a property is a waqf asset or not and vests the power in the District Collector. It is a clear instance of implementing Hindutva agenda in the name of correcting past mistakes! The passage of the Bill, after scrutiny by a joint parliamentary panel, seems a distinct possibility, given that the BJP and its allies like the JD(U) and the TDP are on the same page on the issue. But then, it is inevitably likely to be struck down by the Supreme Court as unconstitutional.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

A contentious bill to amend 44 sections of the Waqf Act of 1995 is nothing but peeping and interfering in ones religion. The Amendment s going to be done by BJP Government is totally unacceptable. Government knows very well that waqf board has lot of land in their hand and the intention is nothing but to grab the land. The government says it aim is to reform the registration process for Waqf properties through a centralised portal. But Muslims are frustrated about the bill and opposing it because the clear intention of bill is to sell land in the interest of BJP Party and it’s leaders. The meaning of Waqf itself is dedicating ones own property in the name of God for religious and charitable purposes. Waqf properties are private and self-acquired by the followers of Islam. Introducing the Waqf Bill in the name of reforms is nothing but cheating.

Zeeshan, Kazipet, Telangana

This is with reference to the controversial wakf board bill, introduced in the ongoing budget session. In this regard, what right does the non-Muslims or the government have, to administer the Muslim properties donated by rich Muslims to look after the poor Muslims?.Is it not unnecessary interference in their religious matter? It is also an infringement on the religious freedom guaranteed under article 25 of the constitution. Instead the government, should restore all the grabbed Waqf lands to the Waqf board and ensure that waqf board efficiently undertakes charitable work for the uplift of poor Muslims, in the national interest.

P H Hema Sagar, Old Alwal, Secunderabad