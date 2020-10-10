MyVoice: Views of our readers 10 October 2020

Restoration of statehood to J&K a distant dream

While there is little possibility of the Centre changing its mind, the nature of the post-Article 370 dispensation in Kashmir region has made it impossible for political opposition to the August 5 intervention to have a decisive impact, let alone succeed. The only way mainstream parties could have undone some of the administrative and legislative changes over the last year would be for these parties to form a majority government if J&K were a State. But in a Union territory, even if they were to secure a landslide majority in a future election, the parties will remain subservient to the Lieutenant-Governor. Making things further difficult for them, the Centre in a new order has put even the police and the IPS beyond the remit of a future Chief Minister. Moreover, the Centre, as looks likely, may prolong this state of affairs by indefinitely delaying the restoration of statehood. The restoration may not take place before there is certainty that Kashmir's political parties are not in a position to undo any law or order passed during lieutenant-governors' rule.

Rajmohan Ch, Guntur, AP

Radical groups dangerous to democracy

This is with reference to the report 'NIA arrests two for ISIS links' (THI, Oct 09). National Investigation Agency (NIA) which arrested two persons from Bangalore and Ramanathapuram, having active links with the Bangalore-based ISIS module case is serious cause of concern and proliferation of anti-India sentiments and activities that is prevailing among some sections of Muslim community in the country. The radical Islam that is being portrayed as a blind way to achieve ends, to make the world a Caliphate, is as dangerous and akin to individuals under the influence of drugs and narcotic substances being in a secular and democratic country like India; having all kind unfettered freedom of expression for all in the country. The case was registered suo moto by the NIA in the wake of arrests of others having links with the Bangalore-based organisation. The arrested were supposedly members of Hizb-ut-Tehrir (HuT) formed under a group called 'Quran Circle' to recruit gullible Muslim youth in Bangalore to facilitate their travel to conflict zones in Syria to assist in the jihad that is undertaken by the ISIS.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Hathras victim deserves justice, not slander

Amid murky politics over the Hathras incident, Ranjeet Bahadur Srivastava, a BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki claimed that the 19-year-old woman was having an affair with the accused and called him to the millet field where she was found on September 14. However, this is not the first time the ruling party has tried to malign the victim's character. One BJP leader held a rally in support of the accused, and another said rapes will stop if parents teach their daughters "proper values." The manner in which crimes against women, specially Dalit woman, is being approached and dealt with by those in power, is outrageous. Such comments from political leaders are not only inappropriate but also set a dangerous precedent that a certain section of the society is above the law. These actions, though not at all a surprise, should not be ignored. While certain political leaders are busy assassinating the victim's character, the Uttar Pradesh government is trying to justify its act of cremating the victim's body without her family's consent and the imposition of Section 144, which was used to alienate the family. In the affidavit submitted to the SC, the State government claimed that the above steps were necessary for maintaining law and order.

M N Musaeed, Mumbai