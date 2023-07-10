MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th July 2023

BJP cannot claim to be alternative to BRS

The change in leadership in TS BJP does not follow any principles. Bandi Sanjay has the credit of winning Dubbaka, GHMC elections, and, of course, Huzurabad. He has toured the entire state with his padayatra and gained the confidence of the people as compared to earlier party presidents. As a party president, he gave a tough fight to the present BRS government. The sincere people who are with BJP not getting due recognition. On the other hand, Congress has improved its position after the Karnataka elections and many leaders are willing to join Congress from other parties. The change in leadership before six months of elections will not yield good results and BJP is not an alternative to the present BRS as it is claiming.

Kanagiri SN Prasad, Hyderabad

II

Bharatiya Janata Party has replaced its party president in Telangana, with Kishan Reddy in place of Bandi Sanjay and Purandheswari in place of Somu Verraju to further strengthen its cadre eyeing to unseat the current governments. It appears to be a tough task to both the new leaders as BJP has already slipped into third position as a result of Karnataka verdict and hence Congress is now standing in second place after BRS. In Andhra Pradesh, BJP is still zero with no effective cadre at all and cannot rise to fight with YSRCP or TDP or JSP. As per public version as on date, in Telangana BRS seems to retain power and in AP it depends on how all opposition parties join together in alliance.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Suicides belie farmer-friendly claims by KCR

The BRS’ slogan of “Abki Bar Kisan Sarkar” is noteworthy, provided the same is taken seriously and the interests of the farming sector taken care of on all aspects. KCR has been politically helming Telangana since 2014. In case his government is farmer-friendly there should have been a significant decrease in the suicides by the distressed farmers in the State, but alas there is no letup. His government is also not providing relief to all the affected families of the deceased farmers citing various flimsy reasons. The family of KCR reportedly received huge kickbacks in the construction of Kaleshwaram project which is considered to be a colossal waste of public funds, if you go by the challenge thrown at BRS by Lok Satta’s Jaya Prakash Narayan. With this background and “achievement” for the farming sector, KCR and his BRS giving a clarion call (Abki Bar Kisan Sarkar) to the people makes one wonder whether he is serious in his efforts to defeat both NDA and UPA and provide ‘relief’ to the farmers!

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Joint space missions hold great promise

The Chandrayaan-3 mission costs Rs 615 crore to India. A huge expenditure for any nation (not just India). Hence, joint missions of space sound meaningful, economical, optimal, almost accidents-free and almost error-free are imperative. Many nations joined hands to set up ISS (International Space Station), a space lab in the sky, to study the properties of sun. Why limit it only for ISS? Same “joint missions” cooperation (financially, technically etc.) must be shown by all nations for all types of space missions (to reap multiple benefits by all the partners). This spreads team spirit, harmony and friendship too in the world.

PV Srinivas Sreelekha, Secunderabad

Blood spilt on ballot boxes in Bengal

The incidents one saw on the television of the panchayat elections held in West Bengal on 8th of July proved horrendous and barbaric as election booths are vandalised, ballot boxes being thrown into lakes and beaten with clubs as more than 30 lives of supporters of different political parties have been lost; and many are in very serious condition. There is no doubt CM Mamata Banerjee’s TMC doesn’t believe in other political parties taking part in the elections; and it is for that reason Mamata has been vehemently discouraging central forces in for the election.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

II

Things get worse when those who should not be politically partisan become politically partisan. Those who should douse the fire should not add fuel to the fire. There was disagreement over the deployment of paramilitary personnel and their role (as well as alleged failure to prevent and control incidents of violence) has now come into question. It is hard to lay the entire blame at the TMC’s door when the majority of those who were killed belonged to that party. This is not at all to say that all lives were or are not equally precious. If indeed any attempt was made to engineer or orchestrate violence to show West Bengal in a negative light or to prove that law and order has collapsed in the state, it was quite wrong. The BJP is desperate to expand its reach beyond the Hindi belt and gain a toehold in West Bengal.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN