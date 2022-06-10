MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th June 2022

MCC behind NEET PG imbroglio

That many hospitals face shortage of trained doctors to attend to patients is distressing. It is painful to note that even after being aware that many hospitals have insufficient PG doctors, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is playing with the career of students by coming out with some excuse without understanding the seriousness and urgency over admissions to 1,456 vacant seats to qualified students. In this context, the Apex Court came down strongly on MCC on ignoring the pleas of meritorious students by meddling with cut-off date in order to deny admission to the students who qualified in NEET- PG-2021. Thus as the actions of MCC are highly irregular as it goes against the established norms for admission in medical courses; strict action should be taken against the delinquent officials for subjecting genuine students to immense suffering by manipulating the whole process of admissions to their advantage.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

A glorious career comes to an end



The long innings of Mithali Raj in women's cricket have come to an end and as she decided to hang her boots. Mithali at the young age of 16 years made her debut as a cricketer and played the game until she attained 39 years, gloriously completing 23 long years as a player and captain. She inspired many young women to opt for cricket as career. Her innumerable contributions with the bat helped Indian women cricket team win many matches and she led as captain to victory in Asian cup for 4 consecutive times. She almost won for India ODI world cup in 2022 and our team unfortunately lost to South Africa as the rivals made the required runs in the last ball of the game and all cricket lovers watched the match with awe. To maintain fitness to play game until attaining 39 years is a wonder. Unless one has horse stamina it is impossible to play for such a long time playing restlessly in a total number of 333 games. She remains first and the last lady to play for long time the most tiresome game cricket. Thank you Raj for making us proud and let us all wish her a happy retired life.

Rama Krishna M, Kakinada

EC must act against hate-mongering politicos



BJP seems to have forgotten that they are the ruling party of India and not sitting in opposition to make off the cuff remarks and provocative comments. Is it not the responsibility of the ruling party to make it the norm to take action against their leaders making provocative remarks against a particular religion or community? Also, MEA is simply using the BJP's press release to communicate government's stand. The Election Commission should frame rules to rein in political parties that fail to take strict action against their leaders involved in hate speech or even enforce short-term curbs on the parties' political activities. After all, parties may come and go, but national and international interests are more important and constitutional bodies like EC can't remain mute witnesses when a nation's image gets sullied outside the country

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Unfortunately, the unbridled hate peddlers in the country are not only damaging the social fabric, they are also projecting the nation's image as one of the intolerant ones to the outside world. The political polarisation which such hate agendas encourage internally has started boomeranging from external quarters which will definitely damage our economic interests. The BJP establishment at the centre has greater responsibility for ensuring harmony among the communities. The good work being done by the government on the domestic economic front as well as in foreign relations policy is being eclipsed by acts of such hate peddlers.

Brij Bhushan Goyal, Ludhiana

This refers to the news report, "Incident not affecting NDA govt, says Goyal" (June 8). One of the most distressing aspects of the incident in which the Bharatiya Janata Party was forced to take action against two of its leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal is that it all happened in a news-channel discussion. That raises another question, why no action was taken against the channel authorities who allowed the impugned discussion to take place. It is not that the unacceptable comments made against the Prophet Mohammed had gone unnoticed? In fact, it caused outrage on social media and many people condemned it. Worse, it even led to riot-like situations in some places in Uttar Pradesh.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru