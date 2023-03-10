MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th March 2023

Women's issues matter only on March 8

On the eve of Women's Day, it is quite common like any other day all praises are showered on this weak gender and conveniently ignore them later. Where is then women empowerment? What safety measures are taken to protect them from all kinds of harassment? Are they not still treated as second-rated citizens? No government is practically interested to fight for their equality and individuality. Why not 30 per cent reservation quota in legislatures be made as law? Similarly, in employment, too. In our scriptures women are known as Shaktis. They are being humiliated under male domination. Mahatma Gandhi's dream that a lone lady walks on the streets at night freely and fearlessly without facing any obstacle is a real independence. This litmus test is not successful yet and in future also it cannot be.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

India's role in West Asia need of the hour

The recent violence that escalated into Israeli-Palestinian conflict in west Asia is very unfortunate. Against this background, the clarion call by the president of Egypt for peace and cessation of hostilities between Israel and the state of Palestine is most welcome. The bone of contention between the two is mainly as follows: (1) Palestine and Arab world yet to recognise the right of Israel as a nation; (2) Internationalisation of Jerusalem the spiritual capital of world as it is sacred to Jews, Christians and Moslems; (3) return of the territories won by Israel in 6-day war of 1967; and (4)All Arab countries are not ready for peace with Israel. But they are highly contentious. Hence, the UN intervention is the need of the hour. In this regard, India being a splendidly neutral, non-aligned state and also being the head of G20 may bring the two warring sides to the negotiating table.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

ED notices to Kavitha not a vendetta at all

This refers to the Enforcement Department (ED) summoning BRS MLC K Kavitha for questioning in the Delhi excise policy. Kavitha, though has put up a brave face before the press to claim that has nothing hide or fears about being summoned by the ED. She said she did not destroy her mobiles as other accused in the Delhi liquor scam did – to be on the back foot in the aftermath of the arrest of Hyderabad-based businessman and 'South Group' front man Arun Ramachandra Pillai - fearing arrest on the eleventh of March, for money laundering. It is now apparent that Kavitha is jittery as she got embroiled beyond any doubt. BRS wanting to politicise the issue, calling this as a vendetta by the BJP will have few takers.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

It has become a habit for politicians and ministers to amass wealth through corrupt practices. They focus only on what they get rather than what services are provided to people and what the people need. They cry foul when they are caught and investigations initiated. They start blaming Central government and investigation agencies. They should always understand it is taxpayers money that they are spending lavishly.

Sambasiva Rao Choda, Hyderabad

Has Rahul Gandhi defamed India?

Rahul Gandhi is being accused by the BJP of defaming nation for his critical remarks on Indian ruling regime during his visit at Cambridge and UK. I think Rahul Gandhi did no wrong by speaking freely in various engagements in foreign land. After all, Rahul Gandhi is an opposition leader and it is his duty to bring the failures of ruling government as an opposition leader. He rightly said in our country under Modi's regime minorities and democracy are under threat. He rightly pointed out that the different institutions of our country, the press, the judiciary, the Parliament, the Election Commission are under pressure. He never hesitated to say and described RSS as a fundamentalists, fascist organisation. He rightly pointed out the RSS dominance, misuse of agencies by the government and the government's concentration of wealth in the hands of few.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet.

What is baffling is that Rahul unmindful of his speeches is causing harm to the party. He is under the false impression that his speeches cheered by anti-India elements in the foreign shores will reflect in the future hustings. Moreover, the sad feature of Indian politics is its propensity to keep alive the issues that ought to have been buried and forgotten years back. Rahul revels in directing his energy to revisit these frequently, thus causing more harm to Congress as well to opposition parties attached to his thinking.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad