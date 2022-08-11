MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th August 2022

Venkaiah Naidu a great statesman

Rajya Sabha witnessed emotional scenes as Prime Minister and members bid farewell to M Venkiah Naidu as his five-year term as Chairman of Rajya Sabha ended. His duties started as Chairman of Rajya Sabha with ruling party in minority and he conducted the house with dignity and decorum with his vast political experience, skill and succeeded in passing all official Bills easily. The most remarkable part of his tenure is that members were given opportunity to speak in mother tongue as they can express their opinions freely with their own language. Only bad issue was the suspension of a few opposition members in the last session though it was painful to him but for decorum and dignity of the house he had to take hard decision. Naidu is a man of dignity, discipline not only as an individual, family member but as a sincere political party worker and leader obeying the high command for any duty at anytime and anywhere.

JP Reddy, Nalgonda

II

Venkaiah Naidu is a great Statesman. As the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, he used to conduct the proceedings of dutifully and beautifully, with his wit and humour. He used to encourage each member speak. He is fluent in English, Hindi and Telugu. He is a great orator, in all the three Languages. He is an orator in all the three languages. He is from Nellore. He did Law Course, while I was doing Engineering Course at Andhra University, Visakhapatnam. We meet during alumni meet every year.

He will be Guiding Light for the Nation.

Kantamsetti LakshmanRao, Visakhapatnam

Politicians are strange bedfellows

The Chief Minister of Bihar and Janata Dal (United) leader, Nitish Kumar, is habituated to cross party lines to retain his position. At one time he maintained his political attachment with Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, afterwards he developed feud with Lalu and later found Samata Party and allied with BJP and became CM for 7 days with NDA support in 2005. In 2013 he delinked ties with BJP and joined hands with Lalu and formed Mahagatbandhan an anti BJP alliance Again he came out from it and walked back to annex with BJP by saying it is his natural partner. Presently Nitish severed his ties with BJP tied the knot with JD leader Tejashwi Yadav, son of Lalu Prasad Yadav and offered him with Deputy CM post in his cabinet. The readers may get confused to read this letter as I myself do. This is the episode behind most of the politicians in India. Shifting strange bed relationships often for selfish pleasures appears to be the motto for our political figures.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

II

As Nitish Kumar has become a habitual changer of loyalties to NDA and others, his party JD(U) can be seen as JD(U-turn). His swiftness in changing partners is unmatchable in contemporary politics. His latest break up with BJP has come a cropper to the latter's psychological dominance over opponents and has come like a boon for the opposition camp which is at receiving end on national political arena.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

III

Both Congress and RJD forgot the past that they were deceived by Nitish they are shamelessly ready to join with Nitish to grab the power. This proves that there are no permanent friends or foes in politics. Now BJP is also crying that Nitish has cheated the BJP and people of Bihar. They have also forgotten that they have cheated the people's mandate previously. BJP should know that what goes up must come down. However, Nitish Kumar braking alliance with BJP is a strong indictment of the politics of intimidation practiced by BJP. Whether the opposition parties' vision to fight with BJP has got momentum or not, time will tell. But one thing is clear all political parties are naked in political bathroom.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet

VI

Nitish snapping ties with BJP and allying with RJD goes to show that he is an opportunistic politician who would change sides to stay afloat in power to nurture his ambition. Despite the sharp dip in JD(U numbers and BJP gaining an upper hand with a higher tally in 2020 assembly polls, BJP honoured its commitment to support Nitish for the post of chief minister but Nitish's ingratitude act showed that he would go to any length for power. Therefore, the accusation by JD(U) that BJP was trying to weaken the party is baseless and nonsense.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad