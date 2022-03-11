MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th March 2022

BJP reaps rewards for its hard work

It is a decisive victory for the BJP not only in UP but also in Jharkhand. In Goa and Manipur it has done well. The people of UP have reposed faith in Yogi's leadership and his development activities. He is retained as CM of the biggest state in the country by the people for a conservative second term. It is an award for his performance.

The broom sweeps Punjab. The AAP's performance is excellent, spectacular and superb. The AAP has promised 24/7 free electricity besides Rs 1000 dole for housewives/ women. We have to wait and see how it generates funds to keep up its promise. The growing sacrilege incidents also needs to be arrested before it blows out of proportion and create communal tensions. Drug mafia also needs to be checked.

People have smashed the hopes of Didi who projected herself as an alternative to Modi. But for Uttarakhand, the performance of the Congress is far from satisfactory. It stands decimated in this elections. It has to do some introspection and adopt corrective steps. It is a do- or- die situation for the party since 2024 is not far away.

Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai

II

The results of elections to five states is remarkable as voters exercised their franchise with maturity giving importance to day to day affairs as well as national interests. Most of the political observers, media experts and analysts felt that a tough time for BJP and Modi leadership due to various issues faced by the people for quite some time, the farmers prolonged protest against farm laws in particular. Ofcourse Punjab has rejected BJP outright paying royal way to Aam Aadmi Party of Kejriwal.

And Congress party in Punjab has gone into archives due to internal struggles for domination with ego without any sacrifice to historical national party. Unfortunately, Congress high command lost sense as well as pulse of the people and gone on wrong track derailing all bogies of the party. Whatever it may be Indian voter is a matured one and cannot be taken granted in spite of illiteracy, innocence, spiritual mindset and poverty. We salute all voters of the recent elections in states for their judgement.

J P Reddy, Nalgonda

III

The creditable and impressive victory of NDA in four out of five states that went to elections in UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa is indicative of vibrant demonstration by a performing Government which is in power, at the Centre. The developmental activities that the country has witnessed, are in fact no mean achievement in terms of infrastructure, agriculture, defence and socio-economic sectors achieved in the country.

This task has been made more relevant with clarity when the BJP elected governments have been in these states, to carry forward the task unhindered, despite the Opposition's claim that nothing has been achieved all these years of NDA rule in the country that did not fool the Indian electorate.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

IV

The BJP proved all political pundits wrong by retaining power in four states. There is no Ayodhya issue this time still BJP scored and that's why this victory is great for BJP and Yogi's leadership. UP led in maintaining law and order and implementation of welfare programmes. The agenda of good governance won the election. It should be taken as a model for future election campaigns across India.

Duggaraju Srinivasa Rao, Vijayawada

A victory for polarisation

By winning UP elections Yogi Adityanath has made history and became the first UP CM since 1985 to be re-elected for a consecutive term. The BJP'S cultural trump card- the under construction of Ayodhya temple and recently completed Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor worked in this elections. The Hindu- Muslim divide helped BJP to rule another five years. The Abbajaan, Bulldozer, Aurangazeb, Jinnah , 80 versus 20 percent to polarise voters in this elections proved fruitful to BJP.

People have forgotten the hardship faced by migrant workers during the lockdown or atleast the callousness they suffered during the second wave of Covid -19 pandemic. People have forgotten the rising prices, the unemployment, the law and order problems,people dying with lack of oxygen, stray cattle eating their crops, farmers facing problems in their agitation and farmers three laws etc. People has forgotten the Hathras incident and UP being No 1 in rapes. Still I respect the verdict given by the voters of UP and salute them.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet

Safe return

It is heartening to note that all 694 students who were struck in Ukraine's Sumy are successfully moved out and have left for Poltava, en route to India, before boarding a train to western Ukraine. This task seemed daunting as human corridors were not efficiently in place despite the Russian promise to hold fire for civilians and students to leave Sumy for safer places.

Another less known and unpublished stories that are emerging are the students who have landed in Poland and other neighbouring EU countries of Ukraine are unwilling to board flights for India as they intend to remain there claiming refugee status which is a good alibi for claiming citizenship, to be able to live in any part of EU countries. Most of us do not know that all students going to Russia and Ukraine are not for studying medical courses, but to do odd jobs, waiting for a chance to slip to neighbouring EU countries, in search of greener pastures to make a comfortable living.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad