MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th September 2024

Talent knows no bounds

India’s para-athletes have made the nation proud with their best-ever medal haul at the Paris Paralympics 2024. India surpassed their medal count from the Tokyo Paralympics. As India celebrates paralympics performance, the spotlight on para-athletes have intensified, encouraging widespread support from all sections of the society. What makes these athletes even great is their ability to transform adversity into strength. Despite physical and emotional challenges they face, they continue to push boundaries, proving that talent knows no bounds. For every medal that India wins at the Paralympics, there are countless hours of practice, numerous setbacks and tireless pursuance of excellence. It is now for fellow citizens to encourage these athletes and laud their remarkable courage and sporting spirit.

C K Subramaniam, Navi Mumbai

***

The Indian para-athletes gave a wonderful and spectacular performance in Para Olympics that came to end on Sunday in Paris. 84 persons competed in 12 events and they won 29 medals that include 7 gold , 9 silver and 13 bronze. It is very sad to say abled persons medal tally stood them in 74th place whereas the paralympians stood in 18th place. It very interesting to know 10 women sports persons won medals. The upcoming sport persons should get emulated from Chital Devi who won medal in archery for the first time in the history of India in archery, is totally disabled as she has no legs and arms. Dipthi from Warangal won medal in 400 mts running race is also an inspiration to budding sports persons.The government liberal spending on quality coaches and recovery equipment paid well medal tally. However there are several schools and colleges across the country that do not have basic facilities and specially trained coaches. Moreover the differently abled persons are still facing social stigma. We should understand that they are not behind abled persons if they are provided with basic facilities and whole hearted encouragement from the society.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru, AP

***

Most of us can’t do what Simran just did. And yet she isn’t trending or in the news. She is a Blind runner and just won Gold for India in 200m finishing in 25.95 secs at the Para Athletics World Championship. Go out and try running 200m at that pace. You will feel your lungs in your hand. Simran was born with semi-developed ears and was kept for seven months in an incubator. Doctors had given up hope and were not sure of her survival. But 22 years later, she became the first Indian woman to qualify for the 100-metre track event in Tokyo Paralympics. Remember the name Simran Sharma for Paris. Her husband is her coach who is a soldier in the Indian Army. The family had to take loan and sell their land to fund her training. The least we can do is talk about her, her hard work and grit. We salute this girl’s determination.

Jayanthi S Maniam, Sion East, Mumbai

Initiate HYDRA type action in AP

There is a need to bring the HYDRA type initiative in AP which is being implemented successfully in Telangana state. Lakhs of people are becoming victims due to encroachment by some people. Due to the encroachment of Budameru river, flood water reached the low-lying areas and lakhs of people suffered. In many parts of the state, ponds, river basins and canals have been encroached and constructed in violation of regulations. Subject to political pressures and financial temptations, most of the structures are illegally established. The government should examine at the field level and take action to immediately remove any structures that are set up against the rules. The establishment of such a system should be independent that is fully autonomous and immune to any temptations.

Appanna Gonapa, Visakhapatnam

Country suffers from morality deficit

Lately morality is at discount in our country (MORAL ATROPHY AND MENTAL MEDIOCRITY,THI dated 10th September).Corruption is there in every nook and cranny of the country; mental degradation is visible when males frequently indulge in perverted acts like molestation, rapes and murders outside and do domestic violence at homes. The students use unfair means in the exams with full confidence. Politicians are concerned with their seats and vote banks only, they are egoistic and revengeful and make tall as well as false claims for their narrow gains. Babas, Sadhus and Bapus immensely befool and exploit their followers, especially women. Mental inferiority is the order of the day, adulteration is going on unchecked and avaricity has touched the sky.

Dr. Sunil Chopra, New Upkar Nagar, Ludhiana