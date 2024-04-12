MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th April 2024

Church action causes concern

The decision of the Youth Movement of the Church in Kerala to screen ‘The Kerala Story’ at more dioceses, following the screening of the movie by Idukki Eparchy shows the church in bad light. The church authorities ought to have remembered Christ’s words, ‘Give unto Caesar what belongs to Caesar, and to God what belongs to God’, and let the government of the land to look into issues which the film talks about, instead of fishing in waters muddied by the heat of electoral politics. It is unbecoming of the church to be a party to fanning communal hatred in society.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

SC shows way to get climate justice

It’s good that the right against adverse climate change and right to clean environment are recognised as fundamental rights of people by the highest judicial body. It lays more responsibility on the government to protect the rights with its environment-friendly policies. With fast-rising global warming comes the frequent occurrence of natural calamities and food and water crisis. India may not shield itself from the wrath of global warming, but it can minimise the ill-effects by focusing on enhancement of the protective green cover. There should be a collective action from all so the environmental rights of the people get realised in true sense. The Supreme Court has shown the direction in this regard.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

Ramzan & Charminar are synonymous

Eid-ul- Fitr was celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm. Hyderabad is a melting pot of various religions, cultures and traditions and is known for its cosmopolitan nature, where all festivals are celebrated with a great feeling of brotherhood and communal harmony. The Old City of Hyderabad comes alive during the holy month of Ramzan. Ramzan and Charminar are synonymous. One should never miss the festive vibes and the shopping frenzy during Ramzan at Charminar. Lanes and bylanes of Charminar see people flocking from all parts of Hyderabad and our neighbouring States as well for Eid shopping. During Ramzan there is great harmony and people of all faiths visit this place to have a feel of the festive spirit and togetherness.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

Is it the beginning of the end for AAP?

This refers to “AAP minister quits citing corruption” (11 April). It is quite amusing that the minister whose house was raided in November 2023 on various charges including hawala is now citing “corruption” as the main reason to quit the party. When Arvind Kerjriwal was part of IAC spearheaded by Anna Hazare, it had the backing of RSS and BJP was giving it moral support from behind. Later on, many IAC members who were in AAP crossed over to BJP including Gen VK Singh and others. BJP was expecting that IAC members would join the BJP after Congress’ defeat but AK floated AAP to occupy the vacant place of Congress. Rest is history. BJP rulers in Delhi has been using various methods and the arrest of the CM of Delhi is the beginning of the end.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

***

Trials and tribunals continue to haunt Arvind Kejriwal as his urgent hearing in SC could not appeal against the HC order. The court order is clear that Arvind Kejriwal conspired and involved in the formulation of the excise policy and used proceeds of crime. So, an early hearing in the matter is ruled out. The urgent listing plea is only on paper. The matter is hanging in SC as no specific date for hearing. Hence, there is no SC relief for Kejriwal.

Jayanthi S Maniam, Mumbai

***

Delhi minister Raajkumar Anand who resigned from the post and AAP said the party that was formed to fight corruption had become the hotbed of corruption itself. Many leaders of the AAP are in jail on charges of money laundering and corrupt practices. The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal is also in the Tihar jail as the main conspirator of Delhi Liquorgate that the Delhi High Court ruled that his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate(ED) in the excise police case is valid as Kejriwal conspired and was actively involved in the use and concealment of the proceeds of crime. The INDI Alliance is maintaining a calculated silence over the arrests of AAP cabinet ministers.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Baba Ramdev should be punished

The Supreme Court has rightly rejected the apologies made by Baba Ramdev and his group of companies. He claimed that Covid-19 would be cured by using his medicine but many patients who used it were not cured. He claimed that WHO recognised his medicine ‘Caronil’ and even had his medicine launched by the then Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, also a doctor. IMA said it was shocked to note the blatant lie about WHO certification. In fact, his medicine was not to cure Covid but was a supportive medicine for Coronavirus. He gave wrong information about his medicine and, hence, should be punished severely.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet