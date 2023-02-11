MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th February 2023

Will anyone ever match Amara Gayakudu?

Ghantasala was peerless in blending Raga, Bhava and Rasa in exquisite fashion. In tragic songs, he showed a profound intensity of feeling unmatched by any other singer of the past or the present.

At the same time, he echoed the ebullience of youth and the sprightliness of romance in his sweet voice. In his devotional songs, he brought out the spiritual radiance of a soul devoted to God. For instance, his invocation to Goddess Kali in Maha Kavi Kalidasu is one of the most inspiring Stotrams ever recited by any other singer in the history of Telugu movies. Above all, his rendition of the Bhavad Gita is hailed as most authentic. His rich and resonant voice offers us the quint essence of the profound philosophical thought of the Gita and lifts us out of mundane thoughts and preoccupations. Exploiting about sixty ragas, Ghantasala had popularised the Gita in every nook and cranny of Andhra Pradesh – a task which has not been met with success by the scholars and saints so far. His mastery of Classical music is exceptional. Such lyrics as ''Siva Sankari''scintillate in Darbari Kanada and ''He Krishna Mukunda ''in Ragamalika thrills us with their classical grandeur.

Rendition of Pauranic poems on the stage has a creditable history in the days of yore. Such stage celebrities as Vemuri Gaggayya, Banda Kanaka Lingeswara Rao, Addanki Sri Rama Murty et al used to regale the spectators and audience of their times in their own traditional way. But Ghantasala evolved a highly individual style and blazed a new trail in the art of reciting Pauranic poems. For instance, whether it is Ravana Brahma thundering against the deities , or Bhimasena swearing to slay Duryodhana or Sri Rama warning his twins against the consequence of a battle with him, we witness not only the histrionic talents of the actors but also enjoy the spirit-stirring tonal modulations of Ghantasala .

At a time when private songs were not a rage, Ghantasala lent respectability to them by singing the well-known verse ''Pushpavilaapam '' of Karuna Sri. Ghantasala's sensitive singing made it more popular and famous. His folk songs testify to his commendable mastery and insight into the native Telugu idiom. Besides being a renowned music director, he was also a poet. He composed a song titled 'Bahudoorapu batasaari ...' and called it '' the song of man undaunted by death."

When will we see a singer of Ghantasala's stature/calibre/ sweetness?

– S M Kompella,Kakinada

Death of a dictator

This has reference to the news item: Pervez Musharraf, ex-President of Pakistan, passes away (February 5). In a way, it was karma that struck the Dictator a death blow, who through his Kargil misadventure choreographed a 'dance of death' – the needless decimation of numerous young lives on both sides of the Indo-Pak border. The man who presided over the destiny of Pakistan for close to a decade made an ignominious exit, becoming a virtual pariah in his own country, put on a no-fly list, forced to stand trial for treason and even sentenced to death, which, of course was not carried out. Ultimately and after prolonged illness, he succumbed to a rare and debilitating disease amyloidosis, far away from home in Dubai.

If his detractors are to be believed, he has blood on his hands, be it the assassination of Benazir Bhutto or killing of Baloch Leader Nawab Akbar Bugti, the Dictator had not entirely crowned himself in glory. He betrayed both Nawaz sharif and Atal Behari Vajpayee besides the people of Pakistan. He fancied himself as a benevolent dictator, very much like and in the mould his hero Mustafa Kemal Ataturk – the founding father of Modern day Republic of Turkey. He courted controversy and flirted with fire, prime examples being the unscrupulous deal with a coalition of Islamic parties as well as the mishandling of the Lal Masjid siege leading to the rise of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a terrorist outfit responsible for countless innocent deaths in Pakistan. His other misdeeds include sponsoring acts of terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir, imposition of a state of emergency and suspension of Constitution in Pakistan, undermining the authority of the Supreme court by suspending the then Chief Justice Iftikhar Mohammed Chaudhry and declaring himself the President of Pakistan.

His malevolence apart, what's his legacy? While his hero Mustafa Kemal Ataturk is much loved and remembered in Turkey even today, 85 years after his death, Musharraf will only remain a footnote consigned to the dustbin of history. It is the Pakistani leaders who have failed their people and in the process brought misery, death and despair to the country.

- G V Somashekhar, Hyderabad

A vanishing tradition

This refers to the two-part write-up on "Toys are more than utilitarian objects" by Dr Mohan Kanda (Feb 9). I fondly recollect my younger days I lived in my native village in Konaseema in East Godavari district. During Dasara festival, all my age group in their houses used to celebrate 'Bommalakoluvu' all nine days by arranging on a four to six step temporarily decorated gallery and embellished different toys top to bottom from bigger to small ones in order and perform Pujas everyday, wearing new clothes like parikini and half sari by unmarried girls and adoring ornaments, if any. One day, preferably on Vijayadasami, neighbouring women married or unmarried are invited for 'Perantam.' We used to smear turmeric paste on the feet of ladies and bid a farewell with 'Vayanams.' Colourful Kondapalli Bommalu made of wood called 'lakka pidatalu' used to beautify the entire room specified for this event. A bandwagon was also arranged to exhilarate this moment. In those days only the rich used to consecrate this momentous toy festivals. Where is that saga now?

– N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Reluctant prince faces uphill task

The writer V Ramu Sarma correctly analysed that Rahul Gandhi has frittered away a golden opportunity by indulging in Modi bashing and linking him with Adani-Ambani than demonstrating flexibility, sharpness in explaining to the people about convincing narrative to BJP during the Bharat Jodi Yatra. Notwithstanding Congress's victory of being outstanding has stopped about four decades ago, it is clear now that it needs allies in most states with Rahul's acceptability as leader of a grand alliance to emerge as a spirited fighting force.

But it is unfortunate that Rahul Gandhi is still found struggling to come to grips to rejuvenate the party and give a fillip to party workers. In fact, as seen, seriousness was lacking in Rahul and the coterie from the beginning of the yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir at a lethargic pace with no clear agenda. Therefore, it could make no real impact in elections held in three states barring Himachal Pradesh where they scraped to victory with a narrow margin. Congress on the decline has formidable challenges that makes the task far tougher than it was during late Indira Gandhi's time. Therefore, reluctant prince, in the now or never battle, may find the task herculean to lure regional parties including smaller parties into Congress fold.

– K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

II

The logical assessment of people is that Rahul Gandhi's 4,000-km yatra has entailed a long beard for him as he explored the outside world as a free individual without any party responsibilities. Even the one he held earlier was shoddily delivered, while clamour for his continued role as the party president echoed by the psychopaths in the party even as the party became a sinking ship.

The democratic appointment of Mallikarjun Kharge as AICC president proved mere window dressing as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra called the shots. It is a case of missed opportunity not only for Rahul Gandhi but the entire Congress machinery that was chagrined by the development and progress that the country witnessed steadily progress and development of the country over the past several years – be it National war immemorial for soldiers, Central Vista, liberation of J&K from the clutches of pseudo-seculars who had always supported Pakistan and terror elements in the state, bringing the nation to the 5th place as a global economic power, surpassing UK, restoring the sagging Hindu psyche as an assertive force from the devious designs of Muslims and Islam.

Congress continuing with its trend of fault-finding and berating the Centre will make it a non-entity sooner than later. The recent case of the CM of Rajasthan, who presented the current year's state budget with that of the last year to the dismay of all, until he was reminded of the terrible goof up, who by then was well into several minutes of his speech as a finance minister of Rajasthan. Such acts make BJP's march into 2024 General Elections easier.

– K V Raghuram, Wayanad

India a true Dost to quake-jolted Turkiye

In the times of humanitarian crisis triggered by the havoc of earthquake in Turkiye, the excellent job done by the India's NDRF personnel deployed for rescue and relief operations has been heart-warming. A video of a stretchered six-year-old girl wrapped in a blanket with a rescuer carefully holding her neck after pulling the child out of a Turkiye rubble showed the professional skills and empathy of the Indian NDRF teams working there as part of Operation Dost. Every life saved is a victory against time and the elements.



The survival window is rapidly closing in the region where rain and freezing temperatures have made rescue that much more difficult. The other photo was of a grateful local woman hugging and kissing a female Indian Army personnel at what appeared to be a field hospital that got operational in Turkiye. India has already sent loads of relief materials besides personnel, sniffer dogs and specialised equipment for the rescue efforts.

It was a quick outreach to save lives in their hour of need without geopolitical considerations. To put it in context, Erdogan has been raising Kashmir in the global fora for quite some time now at the behest of Pakistan, though his position was quite nuanced at the UN General Assembly last year. The softer tone was seen as the outcome of his one-on-one with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Samarkand Summit.

– N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Skirting the issue at hand

Upping his ante in Parliament against the opposition, which demanded an answer from him on Adani's alleged financial irregularities, the Prime Minister mocked at Parliamentary democracy by evading the issue in his typical style. He said 'he alone can singlehandedly handle every slogan- shouting opposition member', and went on to maul the Gandhi family, questioning them why they aren't adopting Nehru as their sir name, if they hold Nehru in high esteem. These statements have no bearing whatsoever on the Adani issue, the answers about which the nation has every right to know. The very same front, when in opposition had questioned the then ruling Congress-led UPA government on matters of blatant corruption. In the same manner, the party when in government is liable to give answers in Parliament. People elected the present government to power not to witness the Prime minister's unquestioned oratory skills, but to have him Sheppard the country with accountability.

– Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Maligning Modi & India

The international news agency of BBC has acquired the dubious distinction of tagging the irritant of racial discrimination to journalism. This famous news agency which has of late created the two-part documentary "India: The Modi Question" is any indication of communal malady replete with the organizers of the channel. These unfair acts of BBC have been aimed at holding Prime Minister Modi as solely responsible for the outbreak of 2002 Gujarat carnage to impress upon the Muslim fundamentalists of India and the worldwide anti-Indian liberalists.



It seems unwarranted on the part of the news agency that published the 452 page report of the Apex Court that acquitted Modi as being responsible for the Godhra incident and its aftermath to have belittled the latter. There is criticism against BBC for lowering down its value by producing such anti- Modi and anti-India documentaries.

There are misapprehensions regarding the adverse role played by BBC in the wake of racial discrimination related attitude shown by it after the Indian origin Rishi Sunak had assumed the highest office as the PM of England. This rather appears to be true in disrupting the friendly relations existing between India and England. It cannot be denied that the factors like strong India and the powerful PM have remained factually intolerable for a section of people belonging to England.

– Bh Indu Sekhar, Hyderabad

Migrant children remain invisible to Indian govt

An estimated 63 million Indian children are migrants, as per the 2011 Census. While they were there prior to the pandemic too, the impact on their health, psyche and education has been enormous after the outbreak of the Covid-19 in March 2020. In 2021, the Supreme Court asked States for information on migrant children. There has been no reply yet.

Neither the Centre nor the state governments have in place any constructive programmes to address the safety and development of these hapless children. They are basically children who move along with their parents from place to place in search of livelihoods. Many are sent to work and some are left behind to take care of younger ones. Since the parents move to other states, which may expose children to different language and culture and habitats, they are in a disadvantaged state and ignored by the parents as well as by the governments in a so-called welfare society like ours. In the eyes of the governments, they do not have any rights. Call this oversight or apathy, the plight of migrant children only keeps worsening.

The great National Education Policy (NEP) does not even refer to or mention specifically such a large group of vulnerable and disadvantaged children.

It is pathetic that a country like India, the fastest growing one at that in the country, does not even gather basic data about the migrants or their children, with the result that deaths and untold hardships of migrants during the lockdown were like a trickle in the vast sea of information flooding us day in and day out, from all quarters. It is left to the kind non-governmental organisations with little or no help from the government to go to the rescue of migrant children. Some have set up schools, and even hostels, for these miserable children of India. It is time the govenrments drew policies and made budget allocations to either directly reach out to these children or help them via the NGOs. The needs of the future citizens of India should not go unaddressed. Quality education to all migrant children should not be too much a thing to ask for India

– Pasala Mahesh, Tirupati