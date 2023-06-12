MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th June 2023

A case of throwing good money after bad

It is baffling to learn that GoI has agreed to provide a third revival package for Rs 89,000 crore to BSNL, totalling a whopping Rs 3,22,000 crore. It seems that GoI has not learnt any lessons from another white elephant of Air India which also guzzled money like this in the past. Some may argue that BSNL 2G reaches areas where even Jio and Airtel have not been able to penetrate, but in spite of it, we should not forget that BSNL, which took nearly a decade to roll out 4G services, would not be able to utilize this another opportunity. BSNL has lost market share to Airtel, Jio only because it has not been able to keep up the pace with private telecom players. This move is another example of throwing good money after bad.

Bal Govind, Noida

No end to menace of middlemen



Almost all government departments directly dealing with the general public find themselves short of staff, even though digitalisation has taken place and eased their work. The middlemen system that existed before still continues as the government staff are reluctant to do the job of helping the general public in processing their requests/applications. They are shunting people to approach the middlemen with whom they are in cahoots and share the loot. The ruling parties are bereft of ideas in this regard and they act as if the system cannot be “repaired”. In fact, these politicians won’t like to resolve all issues because they thrive on issues.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Shocking brutal murder by priest



We supplicate our problems to God in temples through its priests and they seek for us the blessings of God by chanting mantras. We trust priests more than our fellow beings. Such a man of veneration married with a daughter got himself attracted to an unmarried girl and had extramarital affair. This so-called priest (pujari), a nephew of China Jeeyar Swamy and who accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit of Muchintal Ramanuja status, brutally killed and buried her as she pressed him to marry her. The moral here to learn by all is to pray and trust on Him who is omnipotent, omnipresent and omniscient with dauntless devotion wherever we are but keep ourselves away from visible self-declared human Gods.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

No politics on public safety, please

As India inches towards 2024 and the next general election, even a deadly train wreck is fodder for many groups to gain mileage. This brings us to the issue of promises by politicians and public expectations when the country is investing millions to contemporary its transport networks. Narratives that view train crashes, road accidents, must not bog down the public through the prism of individual guilt. We need to persevere on safety being the highest priority as the infrastructure modernisation chronicle unfolds.

Raju Kolluru, Kakinada

Condemn glorification of Indira’s murder



While the top cadres of the ruling party at the Centre are very alive to whirl potshots at Rahul’s antics against Narendra Modi during the former’s tour in the USA, it is at once blatantly mischievous and unabashedly intriguing that the same cadres feign complete ignorance of the celebrations by some anti-Indian elements in Canada of the assassination of our former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

The contribution of leaders such as Jawahar Lal Nehru, Indira Gandhi to the society and country at large is incredible and invaluable. They were humanists and socialists. We should never forget their progressive thinking and modernisation. Damaging their image in any way is not at all fair either for the Indian government or the Canadian government. The credit of modernising and industrialising India undoubtedly goes to Nehru. We have to condemn the act of bodyguards of Indira Gandhi for assassinating her.

LakshmanRao Kantamsetti, Visakhapatnam

Good sense prevails upon wrestlers



The agitating wrestlers agreed to government request to defer their demand for arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the alleged molestation case till June 15 and have resumed their jobs. It is a positive indication in the situation and a matured response on their part to wait till the court judgement is delivered in the case. This is a sharp slap on the face of BJP baiters like the BKS who extended their support to the medal winners. The Opposition overplay in the case has blunted the case needlessly.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Donald Trump is trumped



Donald J Trump is in a soup as he was indicted for hoarding classified documents and he is finally stumped. This is the first time a former US President is facing criminal charges. It’s against the law to keep classified or unauthorized documents, and a conviction could carry jail time, although it is highly unusual for senior officials to go to prison. Ex-CIA boss David Petraeus was charged with giving classified documents to his former mistress and biographer. He reached a plea deal with the justice department, avoiding felony charges but getting sentenced to two years’ probation and a $100,000 fine.

C K Ramani, Mumbai