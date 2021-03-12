MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th March 2021

Brouhaha over privatisation

This has reference to the editorial (VSP privatisation: Death knell of federalism, March 11, 2021). There must be clarity about what the state truly wants rather than needlessly poking its nose and indulging in comments about schemes having broader economic spectrum, like loss making PSUs like the Visakha Steel Plant (VSP) that are on the verge of privatisation. The industries that were created as PSUs several decades ago have now outlived their utility and efficiency in terms of profitable productivity. This is mainly due to the fact of outdated technology that did not get updated, and inefficient output. Such a scenario will leave no option for the Centre to either privatise these loss-making steel plants or close them for good.

The 100 per cent disinvestment of such sick industries, alone will have buyers who can possibly infuse improved technology in these plants as cheap and cost-effective materials are available to users in the country produced from other countries like China and South Korea. Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao is well aware of this reality. His apprehension to such a possible scenario be met with Singareni Collieries is totally unfounded.

It is imperative that some matters that are beyond the scope and comprehension of a state be left to the prudence and wisdom of the Centre – a constructive cooperation by states will go a long way in a smooth and hassle free transition that is very much in the country's economic interest. Any needless and wanton delay in this regard will have undesirable consequences to the exchequer.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

THI's apt editorial on VSP privatisation has dwelled on pertinent issues thread bare, like that of the attitude of the central government to privatise VSP and if no purchaser comes forward it'd be closed. I am sure that like in the debilitating Andhra bifurcation issue all stakeholders like now, ruling and opposition had a hide and seek play and no matter the outcry of the people the then Congress govt in connivance with BJP's Sushma Swaraj as help bifurcated the State. However, Congress lost, and BJP won. It is now the turn of BJP to play with AP and they will be on the decline gradually. TRS's proclaimed solidarity with AP is like if neighbour's house is burnt mine too will be gutted as well says the Edit. Their concern is the Singareni. I firmly believe that all the peoples' organisations should fight the VSP cause and take all anti-BJP forces and people all over on board.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

Vote for preserving democracy



As there are a few days left to cast the vote in Graduate MLC elections, some political parties in Telangana striving every nerve to tempt the voters with various offers. Some parties are tempting the graduates by offering five thousand rupees per vote. Sending the amounts through google pay to the voters .And some parties, by taking a step forward, arranging meetings in the name of gatherings at star hotels like Marriott and offering dinners to the graduates in Hyderabad. This attitude of parties is condemnable in democracy. Graduates instead of being tempted to these offers,must vote for the candidate who raises voice against the problems of graduates and unemployed. As long as people sell their votes for money, problems remain as problems. Moreover they too have no right further, to question the elected candidates. Therefore they must choose the right candidate with their weapon of 'Vote. It is vital to make the democracy survive.

K Manoj Kumar, Huzurabad, Karimnagar

Quad countries should support India

The competition between India and China to provide vaccines to more countries has risen to a high level with ways to ramp up delivery of doses to developing countries becoming an important item on the agenda of the first Quad leaders' summit. India has realised that it is facing fierce competition from China in vaccine diplomacy.

Hence it is planning to ramp up vaccine production to counter China's vaccine diplomacy. India and China have donated millions of doses to many countries. However, China has no publicly available official data on vaccine supplies when compared with that of India.

India has urged the US, japan and Australia to invest in its vaccine production capacity. The Quad countries will devise plans to increase vaccine manufacturing capacity in India. Indian manufacturers have a combined capacity of billions of doses. China has distributed vaccines to many countries. However, the reluctance of

China's pharmaceutical companies to share details of their trials raises doubts about the effectiveness of the vaccines. In fact, more than a dozen vaccines developed in China are in clinical trials with about half of them in phase III trials. As a matter of fact, only one Chinese vaccine has received emergency approval so far. News reports from many countries show that people in those countries are clamouring for Indian vaccines.

In fact, India's vaccine efforts need to be seen in a true perspective. India has a track record of mass production of very important drugs. India has provided anti- AIDS drugs to African countries. Similarly, India has provided different medicines to countries in times of health crisis. As India has financial constraints, the other members of the Quad need to make concerted efforts to help India ramp up vaccine production. In this way they can prove their credentials as a significant power in crisis management.

Venu G S, Kollam