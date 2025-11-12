MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th Nov 2025

Today is ‘World Pneumonia Day’

Pneumonia is the world’s biggest infectious killer, which has claimed around 25 lakh lives in 2019, including seven lakh children across the globe. ‘World Pneumonia Day’ is observed globally on November 12 to spread awareness and educate public to combat the preventable disease, which is an inflammatory respiratory disorder caused by bacteria, viruses of fungal infections which impair the air sacs of lungs, called ‘Alveoli’.

The day was first official observed on November 12, 2009, under the “stop pneumonia” initiative by several global institutions. WHO, UNICEF, international NGOs and various organisations are helping governments to reduce the gap in pneumonia prevention, diagnosis and treatment to save millions of lives. Preventive measures include vaccination, adequate nutrition, and addressing environmental risks such as air pollution.

This year’s theme is ‘Child survival’ highlighting the significance of every breath and underlines the urgency of stopping pneumonia through early detection, treatment, and prevention. Pneumonia can spread through coughing and sneezing. According to WHO, on average at least one child succumbs to the disease every 39 seconds in some part of the globe. We should not forget that pneumonia is contagious, it is a preventable and treatable disease.

Dr B Madhusudhan Reddy, Karimnagar.

Revanth must stop blabbering

When the political landscape is in a flux in Telangana with Congress in dire financial straits as it stares at a huge challenge to fulfil its poll promises fully and the BRS and BJP are looking to exploit every crack in the ruling party, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy needs to be tactful and refrain from making bombastic remarks. However, his remark that the Congress will be in power in Telangana till 2034 is nothing but a figment of imagination.

After two years in power, when the party faces accusations of arrogance and insensibility, the latest statement by Revanth Reddy has only compounded the problems. There is no strategy to raise resources even as the party is struggling to tackle internal fissures. For now, Reddy may have to swallow his pride and stop boasting and come up with a genuine economic revival plan to stay afloat.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad-3

Each of us can control air pollution

There are many useful solutions to control air pollution than concentrate on using cloud seeding or drones. Every individual can reduce usage of vehicles by walking, biking or using public transports like Metro trains or buses. Similarly, we can conserve energy at home and avoid burning garbage. On their part, industries need to for preventive measures like installing air pollution control devices, using cleaner fuels and shifting to renewable energy sources. Large-scale solutions include increasing green cover.

The electricity staff often keep trimming tree branches stating that they are hurdles for wires. As protecting nature is crucial, electricity authorities must go in for plastic insulation tubes around the wires passing through the tree branches. They also need to shift to underground electrical power transmission. There must be a meaningful use of water-based paints and cleaning products with zero VOCs. Limit use of gasoline-powered equipment by using the solar powered panels. Let us all strive for a clean and green India.

Gudipati Anirudh, Secunderabad-11

Students preferring regional varsities augurs well

The growing preference among students for regional universities such as Tumkur University reflects a positive shift in higher education trends. Many young learners are choosing institutions closer to their hometowns not out of compulsion but with conscious intent. Regional universities are increasingly becoming nurturing spaces that offer quality education, affordability, and community connection. Tumkur University, for instance, has been strengthening its academic reputation through research and outreach initiatives that address local needs.

The development of its new campus at Bidrakatte, spread over 250 acres, is a promising step that will further attract admissions and enhance academic infrastructure. With such efforts, regional universities are emerging as engines of inclusive growth—bridging rural aspirations with academic excellence. What they now need is continued government support and recognition for their role in shaping India’s educational future.

K R Gagan, Tumakuru