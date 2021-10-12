MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th October 2021

Soon, Panama Papers will be papered over

Panama Papers, or Pandora Papers, come what may, rest assured ,my dear newly bred of super aristocrats, the most cherished the world the over, that no harm will visit you viz., most affluent politicians, industrialists, tinsel world etc. I am sure you are all maintaining your cool as ever, since your past experience be any guide in this sensational hours. Once again rest assured, that such screaming and heart-beating news are just intended mainly for the consumption of the laity and a few whistle blowers' sadistic satisfaction, mind only that too, just for a while and in no case, long lasting. Our best natural eternal healer, aka time will, no sooner step in and take up its role and heal up every thing in its stride. Cheer up, gear up your usual stand of "looking the other side." Papers today, gone tomorrow!

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Truth will triumph one day



This refers to effulgent, eye-catching and matching suitably worded editorial "Half-truth or post truth: Anything but truth" (THI Oct 9). Though Lakhimpur Kheri massacre toll cannot be equated with colossal heinous Jallianwala Bagh brutality, no less weightage should be spared as this incident appears to be truly intentional but certainly not an unexpected mishap. More than an year-old farmers' agitation gained momentum in all its community in the country. It is high time GOI repealed these farm laws in order to fulfill the desire of agriculturists instead of taking it as a prestigious issue. Whether it is quarter, half or full truth, doctrine of factual truth will surely triumph directly or indirectly.at any time. Sufferers may not get instant justice despite Supreme Court's quick intervention. This is the tragedy of our great institution of constitution.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Depicting stark realities wins Nobel for Gurnah



Swedish Academy sprang a surprise to the literary world and the readers across the globe, bringing into the limelight an African writer, mostly unfamiliar to the whole world, with its announcement of the Nobel Prize in Literature for Abdulrazak Gurnah, the Tanzinian novelist. Through his realistic and vivid depiction of the ill-effects of colonialism and the sufferings of the refugees and migrants, he succefully brought on to the global literary canvas, the relevance and literary significance of African Literature. With his fictional craftsmanship, Gurnah raised the themes of colonialism, migration and the plight of refugees to the universal level as the dark, bleak, prevailing, haunting, global phenomenon. "The Memory of Departure, Paradise, By the Sea, Desertion, Gravel Heart, Admiring Silence, Dottie, Piligrims'way and After lives" are the novels that won him many literary prizes and ultimately made him the "Nobel Laureate."

Dr Venugopala Rao Kaki, Kakinada

Nobel for scribes, at last



That journalists could bag Nobel Peace Prize is a happy augury. After a long wait of 86 years in this field, two journalists got this recognition for a marvellous work done by them. How modest was one of them when Dmitry Muratov said that he had rather expected the prize to have gone to the political dissident and opposition leader of Russia Alexie A. Navalny. I am hopeful that Nobel Committee in future will reward journalists more frequently as their number is increasing in their fight for right to expression. India is close to Russia (142) in the ranking of World Press Freedom Index while the latter is 150, notwithstanding the fact that one of these two countries claims to be the largest democracy in the world. The ranking, given annually by Reporters sans Frontiers, proves that democracy in India and no democracy in Russia seem to be on the even keel.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Only lip-sympanthy to minority killings in J&K

The J&K region is already much ruined economically. Even Muslim families have now started preferring to settle their wards overseas, but Islamic radicals fail to understand the problems their own community youth faces when they migrate elsewhere. This is quite unfortunate that the national politicians pay only lip sympathy individually at the time of targeted killings of minorities and do not come forward for a joint statement condemning such acts. This requires a clear heart with no vote-bank politics and hidden agendas. Kashmir valley situation warrants engaging of all political parties by GOI who should jointly become a reckoning force by engaging all communes who should bravely come forward untidily to stem the rot of hate agenda from within and trans-borders. The centuries old legacy of harmonious living in communities of Kashmiri Pandits, Muslims and Sikhs must be carried further and this is everybody's responsibility if we wish to regain lost paradise in J&K.

Brij B Goyal, Ludhiana