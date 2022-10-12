MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th October 2022

Urban Naxals? Narendra Modi unbecoming of PM

In a thinly veiled reference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party members as 'urban Naxals'. However, he has omitted to elaborate on the reasons for his 'compliment' in these terms. He has left what he exactly means by 'urban Naxals' unexplained. Perhaps he wants to regard anyone who does not share his world--view as an 'urban Naxal'. Implicit in his statement that 'urban Naxals are misleading Gujarat's innocent and energetic youth and persuading them into following them' is an admission that the AAP is making inroads into his home turf, sometimes known as the 'lab for Hindutva experiment'. It is for the voters of Gujarat to decide which model of governance is better by comparing between the BJP's and the AAP's.

The voters could be very favourably impressed with the priority that the AAP gives to food security, education and health. The Prime Minister has adduced no evidence to substantiate his allegation that the 'urban Naxals are agents of foreign powers' and 'have taken up the task of destroying the country'. He seems to fear that the AAP could turn out to be the BJP's nemesis. Quite regrettably, he has lowered himself and the exalted office he holds by his empty rhetoric targetting his political opponents. Nevertheless, he would do well to canvas votes on substantive issues affecting the lives of the aam aadmi.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Stubble burning a grave issue

The stubble burning not only pollutes the air beyond repair but also decreases the fertility of the soil of the fields manifold. The intense heat produced by burning of the crop residue is responsible for the loss of moisture and microbes present in the soil which are essential for its organic quality. To check this menace fast Government should not only sensitise but also incentivise farmers adequately.

Dr Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana,Punjab

It's battle between TRS and BJP

Referring to first page presentation of Hans opinion "It's turning out to be Rajgopal v/s KCR" (October 11), it would also be appropriate to say the battle is between TRS (the upcoming national party as BRS) and BJP. Generally bypolls are not viewed so seriously but now this election eventually elevates the stature and future of the party that wins the seat.

The most saddening element in this election game is buying the voters and leaders at an exorbitant price which is much against the principles of ethical democracy. This malpractice is reflecting in all business houses and Government establishments making the poverty ridden people's lives most miserable. Another most pathetic part is indulging in corrupt activities by BJP also which has RSS orientation and ideology.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Patronise Indian products

As the festive season begins consumers are more likely to start their shopping for festivals. And after year 2019 everyone will celebrate will full enthusiasm. Every consumer should shop from our local market that is local for vocal. We should promote products Made In India more and more so that they can also celebrate equally just like everyone.

This step will encourage our Indian manufacturers and will increase our economy which was affected by Covid crisis. To be self reliant all the consumers whether lower-middle income, upper-middle income and the very rich should support local business and reduce the use of imported goods. GoI should also need to focus on Patronising Indian products.

Somya Agrawal, Ujjain (MP)

Mulayam was credible fighter for social justice

Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was fondly called as "Neta-ji", "Dharti Putra," his death is huge loss to nation and country has lost most credible fighter for social justice. After the Mandal Commission report was tabled in 1990, Mulayam became the Torch bearer of the social justice movement. The entire backward community united to backed him to become the CM of UP. Due to death of Mulayam the voice of socialist ideas has fallen silent. Perhaps the last of the dhothi wearing generation of politicians Netaji fit the unlikely description of socialite socialist.

As CM of UP he declared no bird would fly into Ayodhya and directed police to open fire on the hordes determined to violently raid the Babri Masjid in 1990. Years later on desperate to make a bid to Prime Ministership he sought pardon from voters. In his long career, SP Patrick Mulayam Singh Yadav served as UP CM thrice, but there were chances when he was close to become Prime Minister.

His name was floated by king maker Harikishan Singh Surjith when the United Front was to form government in 1996. Again Netaji came way close to PM's chair in 1999. Mulayam Singh Yadav's wish to become Prime Minister of this country was never fulfilled. Mulayam Singhs comments often raised controversy for many times . His comments triggered outrage when he spoke against the death sentence for rapists saying "boys make mistakes". His death is huge loss to the nation and the political circle.

M Zakir Hussain, Kazipet