MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th April 2022

KCR's antics fail to impress

It is ludicrous that KCR and his team of ministers are staging dharna in Delhi before the Hyderabad House, there, with Rakesh Tikait in tow for the alleged injustice that is supposedly being committed against the farmers in Telangana by the Centre, in failing to procure paddy, giving it 24-hour deadline to set right matters.

It is important that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao must come up with a mechanism to avoid and discourage millers as middlemen in exploiting farmers. He must also think in terms of ancillary industries to make rice products in the state. The agricultural ministry must be on the lookout for suitable purchasers for paddy, and rice by other states, by avoiding temptations of any self-serving in the process. The Telangana farmers are wise enough to understand motives and intentions of a government that works in their interest.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

BJP has done nothing for AP

BJP has no right to agitate in AP. It itself is not doing any justice to the aggrieved in truncated AP. No doubt, it has done great work for the country. But as far as AP is concerned, it is doing great injustice. Except tall words, as usually, BJP is cheating AP in every aspect. Shamefully, it is acting as if it is for AP. It always counts the political mileage in all its deeds for the state. It wants to come into power in the state, without actually doing nothing for AP. Its deeds are against AP.

Be it for the Capital, be it Railway zone, be it Polavaram, be it special status, be it special assistance to weaker districts, or something else, it is always just preferring not to act in favour of the state. While this is the factual status, now its agitation in AP is just an election gimmick, but nothing else.

The state BJP, instead of impressing upon their Head team and the Centre, it is more shamefully playing dirty politics, eying on coming to power. Further, it is not even fighting with the state govt and the ruling party, it is just remaining as a silent spectator of at the misdeeds committed by the State govt. This is giving a view to the people that BJP is having a soft corner with the State ruling party. Hope wisdom will prevail over BJP and it will do real justice to the suffering AP.

TV Nageswara Rao, Visakhapatnam

Bitter truths emerge from Marxist meet

At the 23rd Party Congress in Kerala's Kannur CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has emphasised the need for shifting the narrative from Hindu Right's communal polarisation to real issues affecting the lives and livelihoods of people. It requires making people aware of why they should accord greater importance to issues that have to do with the quality of life. Of course the task is difficult and even daunting, but not impossible.

Sitaram Yechury's thesis that caste and class overlap is of immense political significance. It is a self-evident truth that in the Indian context caste and class are almost synonymous. It is a social reality that the extent of prevalence of poverty among lower castes is far more than it is among the upper castes.

The induction of a Dalit into the party's politburo and policy change to align and work with progressive Dalit outfits are welcome. The party can consider giving 'proportional representation' to lower castes in its highest decision-making bodies.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Change of guard in Pakistan

Your editorial, "Pak: Hurtling from one crisis to another"(Hans India, Apr 12) was very informative. Mian Shehbaz Sharif, an aristocratic business tycoon and politician, as expected became the new Prime Minister. The change of guard through Parliament procedure, unlike military intervention, is solace to democratic lovers including in India. Known as an able administrator, being several times Chief Minister of Punjab province, Mr Shehbaz is known as flexible political deal maker, a plus point to run the govt comprising 'rainbow' alliance of political groups including Bhuttos' Pakistan People's Party (PPP). Yes, the debt ridden nation is in neck deep burning problems like rising inflation, unemployment, energy crisis. As such there are many hurdles for Mr Sharif to run the show.

The new PM's primary concern is to smoothen the ruffled relations with US; without the latter's blessings Pak cannot set right it's financial crisis. Next, as Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party proposed to leave the National Assembly with en mass resignations of its members, the issue of by-elections loom large before the new government.

Govardhan R Jilla, Mumbai