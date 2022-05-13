MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th May 2022

Scrap contentious Act

It's good that the Supreme Court has frozen the status of Sedition Act till it is being reexamined by the central government. By this decision, the judiciary has implicitly expressed its disapproval towards the misuse of above said act and tried to contain its likely damage further to the issue of human rights. The abuse or misuse of sedition act by the authorities with impunity and at drop of the hat would harm the life of accused severely. One cannot bring back his lost life and freedom, even he is found innocent after a prolonged course of non-bailable incarceration and trials. Still worse is the conviction rate is dismally low, which means the majority of accused are innocent. The central and state governments should understand the concern of the judiciary and correct the anomaly of the well-intended law. It will be apt for a civilized democratic country, if it's scrapped. If not, it should be made less prone for misuse.

D V G Sankararao, Nellimarla

Curb malpractices

The mal practice of sending the question papers through WhatsApp to various branches of Narayana, Chaitanya, Krishna Chaitanya & NRI is a very serious matter. Now one can guess this mal practice may be going on since the inception of the corporate schools. The students are allowed to copy the answer prepared by the teachers so that the corporate schools ensure their students score higher marks. Such incidents are very serious in nature; the Government must take strict actions against the culprits to ensure that such incidents will not repeat. Judiciary also must act in the right spirit so that the students will not get spoiled and to discipline the education system.

Sambasiva Rao Choda, Hyderabad

Protect doctors

It is a fact how doctors, nurses, para medical staff served during Covid pandemic on two severe waves and central government asked people to clap, lighting candles, showering flowers and sounds all over for their services and people responded and at the same time many doctors were physically attacked and harassed for the deaths of patients, equally. It is known to all how doctors and hospital staff spent in hospitals with sultry and discomfort PPE kits hours together, stopping nature calls. Many did not see their family members for days together. Many doctors and nurses were not allowed by their neighbours for fear of contact.

This is how society responds to the services of doctors and nurses who treat uncertain medical science which behaves differently in different patients with different results good and bad particularly during pandemic. As CJI N V Ramana has expressed concern at the agony of doctors, let us hope that central government realises the importance of an urgent central Act against violence on doctors and healthcare professionals and create confidence and will power without fear among them for more service with dedication and compassion . Doctors have no political, social lobby and cannot behave like trade unions due to professional ethics , they are easy targets for false cases and violence in the society and government not giving top priority in this direction.

If a doctor and health care worker is not doing service perfectly for fear of violence is country not affected in health sector thus reflecting on economy and GDP? We the medical professionals profusely thank CJI N V Ramana for coming out against violence on doctors and hope government looks into it seriously and save the saviours of lives with a stringent central Act against culprits resorting to violence on doctors and health care professionals.

Jayaprakash Reddy, Nalgonda

MyVoice: Views of our readers 6th February 2022

Communal temperature rising

A local civil court's order to videograph and inspect the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Varanasi has aroused yet another controversy. The videography and inspection were done to collect evidence to prove whether Hindu religious structures were partially razed to build the mosque. Those who filed a petition in the court and a few other Hindus said that they had the right to worship in the mosque area where many deities were present. The Places of Worship Act lays down that a religious place must retain the same character it had on August 15, 1947 and that legal proceedings cannot be initiated. The principle in the Act shows that the sanctity of all religious places must be preserved. True, history may give different versions of the origin of religious places. On the other hand, historical evidence cannot be used as an excuse to change or remove the places of worship. All places of worship have equal importance. People belonging to different religions have the right to visit the religious places of their choice and offer prayers there. People must show religious tolerance and allow other people to worship in the concerned religious place.

G S Venu, Kollam