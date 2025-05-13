MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th May 2025

Farewell to a cricket legend

Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket has left millions of Indian cricket fans heartbroken. His passion, discipline, and fearless gameplay inspired people of all ages, from rural villages to urban cities. For many, he is not just a cricketer but a lifetime hero. Though we will miss him dearly in both Test and T20 formats, we remain grateful for his invaluable contribution to Indian cricket. We wish him the very best for his future.

Jakir Hussain, Karimganj, Assam

Salute to AP govt’s gesture for martyred soldier Murali Naik

Sacrificing life for the nation is the supreme sacrifice any person can render. And it becomes the responsibility of the nation to take care of the martyr’s family. Hats off to the Andhra Pradesh government, which deputed the deputy Chief minister and scores of other ministers to console the parents of the martyred jawan Murali Naik at his residence in Kallithnda village. Apart from that the state government announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh, five acres of land, a 300-square-yard plot, and a government job for one member of the jawan’s family. The pictures where deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh are hugging the martyred soldier’s mother, who was grieving inconsolably, show that the entire nation is with the aggrieved family. Though no amount of compensation can bring back Murali, this gesture shows how much the country is indebted to the slain soldier, who gave up his life in the line of duty. The country is proud of our armed forces and the brave soldiers who are guarding the sovereignty and integrity of the nation protecting our borders leaving behind their parents, family and friends in remote nook and corners of the country. Apart from the government help, Pawan Kalyan has donated Rs 25 lakhs to the bereaved family. It is a great inspiration for others to emulate in helping armed personnel.

S M Hussain, Kadapa

Air pollution is a public health crisis

Air pollution is no longer just an environmental issue — it’s a public health emergency. From children developing asthma to the elderly suffering breathing problems, the damage is visible and growing. Major cities are recording dangerous AQI levels almost every day, and yet action remains slow. We need stronger laws, cleaner transport, and urgent public awareness. The authorities must treat pollution like a health crisis that it truly is. Breathing clean air shouldn’t feel like a privilege; it’s a basic right. Let’s all act now, before we lose another generation to the air we breathe.

Muhammad Arshad, Chagalamarri

Check misuse of social media spreading hatred

Nowadays everyone has a big platform to put their thoughts, opinions and words before the world and that is social media. However, there are countless people who are misusing it to provoke and create disputes among people for their political propaganda. As a result, the society is gradually losing peace. All top social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram should be held accountable as a measure to prevent people from spreading misinformation, misguiding and spreading hatred. They should use AI tools to flag fake information.

Arshad Bastavi, Mumbai

NHAA must respond more responsibly

It is reported that since its inception in December 2021, the National Helpline Against Atrocities (NHAA) has received over 6.5 lakh calls concerning atrocities against Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), with nearly half originating from Uttar Pradesh, according to official data. Despite the massive number of calls, only 7,135 complaints have been formally registered, and 4,314 have been resolved till date. The helpline, which operates 24/7 in Hindi, English, and regional languages, was launched to support the enforcement of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Calls include reports of physical assaults, caste-based abuse, land encroachments, social boycotts, and police apathy. However, many of the calls lack the required details to be converted into actionable grievances. Union Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar, who launched the helpline, said it was aimed at ensuring prompt justice for the marginalised communities. The NHAA also includes a web portal and mobile app, offering features like grievance tracking, feedback, and a dashboard for state-level performance. The system is programmed to send automated alerts and reminders to enforce accountability while also raising awareness of legal rights under the SC/ST Act and the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955. Yet, the vast disparity in resolution rates across states highlights the ongoing challenges in the fight against caste-based injustice in India.

Bhagwan Thadani, Mumbai