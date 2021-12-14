MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th December 2021

A big day for India

After a wait of 21 long years, the title of 'Miss Universe' has finally returned to India. In 1994 it was Shusmita Sen and in 2000 Lara Dutta who conquered the Miss Universe title for india. This time in year 2021 it is the Punjabi girl Harnaaz Sandhu who has the title. This is a big day for India indeed. Harnaaz holds multiple titles such as Femina Miss India Punjab 2019 and Miss Diva Universe 2021. Her achievement inspires millions of young women across India. She is the exact representation of brain with beauty. When asked, "What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?" Her answer was precise and motivating as she urged women to stop comparing and find the uniqueness within themselves, to stand up and speak. Her answer may have been the root cause of her win.

Rajat jain, Ujjain

Drunk drivers on killing spree



This has reference to the report, '3 killed, one hurt in yet another drunk drive case,' (Dec 13). Drunk drivers killing themselves and the other innocent people on the road has become almost unstoppable. The basic reasons are over drinking, careless driving at high speeding. To stop this drunk driving menace resulting in fatal accidents, the police should increase stringent patrolling at vulnerable places. The pubs and restaurants owners may also arrange a driver for the cars and drop the owners at their residences. Lastly, the police should punish the drunk drivers severely as per the law without taking any lenient view.

GVN Murthy, Hyderabad

It's a religious lollapalooza by PM



It didn't appear like a Prime Minister's visit but like that of a brand ambassador of Hindutva at vintage Varanasi. Modi was looking gorgeous in his outfit. He performed many religious rituals that were given live coverage. The Kashi Viswanath project is commendable but one wonders whether all this hype by PM is warranted. Of course , it serves the political agenda very well. The puja or worship is a private matter and it need not have to be publicised. But what is happening is quite the opposite. Even a staunch devotee would be appalled by the publicity given to private religious rituals performed by PM Modi. It is clear that the idea is to make maximum political capital out of a religious lollapalooza.

Vinay Bhushan Bhagwaty, Hyderabad

Covid protocols can stave off Omicron

The rise of Omicron variants to scores of numbers in India is a cause for concern. Though the variant is said to be highly transmissible, one doesn't need to be panic as this is not associated with severe form of disease. The people should be alerted to follow the Covid-appropriate norms always so as to minimise the spread. As one expert opined, it may be the blessing in disguise as Omicron would help get herd immunity fast in our society with its low virulence and high transmissibility. Any way it's better to be cautious, than to be callous in the times of pandemic.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Time for Kohli to step down?



Sourav Ganguly who took over BCCI president made a worthwhile remark that Team India has not been able to win any ICC-sponsored tournament for years under Kohli. A captain has to imbibe many qualities to become a great leader. He has to have the nerve of a gambler, the mind of a psychiatrist and the patience of a saint. But Virat Kohli is just a beginner and that was proved time and again. Bottom line, there can't be two white ball captains. Moreover, all the other teams are following different captains for different formats.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

Don't extradite Assange to US



Handing over Julian Assange to the US that had hatched a plan to kidnap or assassinate him could seal his fate without the outside world not knowing much about it. The sad part was that the High Court in London decided to allow the extradition of Julian Assange without seeing the wrongness of prolonging the ordeal of a truth-teller and the chilling effect its decision will have on journalists and whistle-blowers. It is to be hoped that the Supreme Court will show greater sense of justice and greater commitment to freedom of the press.

G David Milton, Maruthancode