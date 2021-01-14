MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th January 2021

Test Cricket is still alive

Test match cricket is a different cup of tea. Tough minds like steel adding to the grit and determination play a great role. Concentration is the hallmark of Test Cricket. Indian cricket team displayed important quality and that ultimately helped to save the Test match at Sydney chasing 400 plus score. This Test at Sydney had everything: Courage, Conviction, Controversy and Cricket.

Cricket is a team game where performance plays a pivotal role. After all the heroics from the blades of Pujara and Pant, we were up to the task of saving the game as Jadeja was seriously injured and a long tail to follow hats off to Ashwin and Vihari. They batted with great courage and conviction, battling injury, new ball, bouncers, a 5th day track, time, a well-primed bowling attack and a lot more. They played out almost half the number of overs of the day to leave the Aussies licking their wounds. The draw seemed unlikely early in the day. By evening the draw was a win by itself. India's batsmen, Pujara, Pant, Ashwin and Vihari battled the odds to ensure that India would go into the last Test on an even footing. What a day's play! What a great Test of character! Test cricket is still alive.

C K Ramani Mani, Anna Nagar West, Chennai

Union Budget should assuage lockdown blues

This is with reference to your editorial 'Centre unlikely to go for sops in budget' (Jan 13). The Union Budget for 2021 - 22 slated for February 1st is going to be definitely different, which will have the impact of the lockdown of many organisations due to Covid-19. Some sectors like manufacturing shrank by 1.7 percent and there is a need to allocate more funds for these sectors.

The Finance Minister may allocate more budgets for the sectors where growth is certain and also should not neglect the sectors having sluggish performance. There should be a monitoring cell in the Finance Ministry to get feedback about performance of each sector on weekly basis. Wherever the performance is done not as planned, immediate actions should be taken to reach the targets to ensure economic growth of the country.

G V N Murthy, Qutbullapur, Hyderabad

Bumrah, a real boost to Indian team

The 3rd Test match between India and Australia has ended in a draw. The new Indian team proved its mettle with excellent batting and bowling. But it is necessary to maintain the same momentum and try to win the 4th Test match being held in Brisbane. Our Indian cricket team consists of old and new players and that is the advantage of the team.

But we hear that Jasprit Bumrah will be out of the Brisbane Test, really a cause of concern. He is a world class bowler and his presence in the team gives boost to other players. But we have to win the Brisbane Test match and the series by 2-1. Hope our Indian team will put the best effort to win the fourth Test match.

Syed Nissar, Malakpet, Hyderabad

Ban manjhas to save birds



Every year on January 14, we celebrate Makar Sankranti festival with flying of kites. Lots of birds are injured during the three-day kite flying festival around Makar Sankranti. Birds injuries are mostly on the wings and range from fractures, ligament and muscle separation and, worst of all, complete amputation of the wing. Thousands of manjha criss-cross the sky in India during this festival and a lot of birds die. It is necessary to conduct awareness campaigns among revellers, schoolchildren, vendors selling manjha and local kite flying clubs with the aim to encourage use of uncoated cotton kite string which is significantly less harmful to birds.

Gautam S R, Bhopal, MP

Leave Rajinikanth alone



Super star Rajinikanth has already announced "NO" to politics, due to old age (70 years) and health reasons. Despite this, it is surprising to see that his fans are putting pressure on their matinee idol to enter politics, to fulfil their wish to see him as the future Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. To the fact, I too like him. But it is ridiculous to prompt him to enter politics.

After undergoing so many struggles to reach the level of the super star, now he needs relaxation and rest at this age. Further, his good health is important than politics. The mindset of the fans need to be changed. There are many IAS officers, professionals and others interested to enter active politics and wish to strive for the development of Tamil Nadu. Fans may think of selecting one among them to encourage to enter active politics.

D N Rao, Hyderabad