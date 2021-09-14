MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th September 2021

Democracies must wake up and stem the rot

Bharat Jhunjhunwala's write-up brings forth the fact that democracy as existing in many democratic countries has only made a mockery of it. When the essence of democracy is to achieve social and economic objectives, what is witnessed is political parties have only been subverting by fostering a personality cult to amass power by abusing the trust of people.

On the contrary, countries where democracy is a far cry but still progressing faster on the economic front and the social front receiving recognition and appreciation from its citizens whole-heartedly is an indisputable fact. All in all, it is an eye-opener to democratic nations to change their mindset after morality has taken a severe beating on account of the rot percolating in the political system. In short "just as the regimen of the healthy is not suited to the sick, one must not try to govern corrupt people by the same laws as those that suit good people."

KR Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Referring to 'Doublespeak on freedom & democracy' essayed by Dr Bharat Jhunjhunwala, (September 13), I wish to put forth my opinion on a different angle without touching Taliban's possible tenterhooks with India or any other nation. Whether it is a democracy, autocracy or any other form of government, subjects of the nation should not be subjected to hardships by any means as they require their safety, welfare, freedom and of speech wherever they settle in their mother land.

I admire the quote that Chinese are more satisfied with their non-democratic government than the people of democratic United States and India. Though we say ours is a people's government, it is merely up to elections and the entire power rests with autocratic rulers in the guise of democracy. The current Indian government, I don't feel to hide, is in the hands of a single person with absolute power. Does not matter, but if the power wielder denies and defies in the matters of masses, his role will be in doldrums in the days ahead. Supreme Court which is examining all exasperating events that bring disgrace to the nation, is also to hold responsibility to restore democratic norms judiciously, which may be recognised as a newly coined "Judicial Democracy".

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Roll back engg fees hike



This has reference to the news report 'Now engg study costs a bomb in Telangana' (September 13). It is painful that the engineering college fees is hiked almost double, unmindful of burden on the middleclass parents. While all sections of people and various organisations, public and private, suffered financial loss, due to Covid pandemic, it is the middleclass people who suffered heavy loss due to loss of jobs and less salaries. Hence, the government may review the fees hike and consider rolling it back to Rs 18,000 or fix it at Rs 25,000 to lessen the burden on the parents.

GVN Murthy, Hyderabad

3rd shot on the cards?

This will be a heartening news for the people who have lower anti-body levels; they don't need to worry as government is said to be mulling over administrating booster or 3rd dose. This decision is crucial as over 20 per cent of the inoculated population has failed to develop antibody against Covid-19. As per ILS, the efficacy of Covidshield and Covaxin are in the vicinity of 70 per cent and 80 per cent respectively, leaving 20 to 30 per cent of population vulnerable.

Manisha Panwar, Ujjain

Need to back 'Jan Andolan'



Everyone who believes in democracy must support the call for "Jana Andolan" (THI 13-9-2021) given by the CPI. The CPI is requesting the people's support for their padayatra. Let us hope during this attempt, the common man realises the need to question and oppose the decisions taken by the Central government on the process of privatisation. We are in a democracy which is supposed to be a social ideal based on the values of social equality or right to equality to all. In contrast to this ideal is capitalism (a favourite system for the present government) which is an economic idea that denies financial equality to all humans. Now it is not too late that the CPI may create awareness among the public about the government's anti-people's decisions. Let all people's movements be successful.

Thummapudi. Bharathi, Tirupati