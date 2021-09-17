MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th September 2021

The dangerous trend of delivering instant justice

Raju, the accused in a heinous crime of rape and murder of a six-year-old girl, on the ninth of this month in Hyderabad has been found dead on rail track. He was on massive manhunt by police and was said to have committed suicide. The other day one minister of Telangana had said to the angered mass that once the accused was caught, he would be encountered. The people including celebrities who had demanded for instant delivery of justice expressed happiness over the fate of the accused. It's a dangerous sign. If people are vexed with protracted course of justice delivery, they don't mind instant justice delivered by extra judicial means. The low level of conviction rate in rape cases, prolonged trials and defective investigations are taking away the people's confidence on system's efficiency. There should be fast-tracking in dealing with heinous crimes. Instant justice cannot be a substitute to justice delivered through statuary means in time.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

I beg to differ with the esteemed reader's opinion regarding rapists (THI, Sept.16) and I do understand her feelings at the heinous crime. Law takes its own course and after the advent of fast-track courts, the cases are disposed rather early with exception to Nirbhaya case that took 12 years for the culprits to be hanged for the reasons obvious, yet, the addending police officer said that he didn't yield to the provocation to eliminate them and stood by norms.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam.

Day by day attacks on women are increasing in the society. Though the country witnessed significant progress in the fields of education, medicine, science and technology and space science, the position of women in the society remains unchanged. The latest trend on the attacks of women is that there is no age bar. It is happening both on minors as well as octogenarians. Recently a six-year-old girl was raped and murdered. Of course, the accused had committed suicide by jumping under running train. Either Nirbhaya or Disha or POCSO Act failed to arrest sexual attacks on women. Thus, moral lessons must be taught right from school education besides taking swift, effective and deterrent action against crime perpetrators.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru

Contentment with stoic mind only way forward

Dr Mohan Kanda, a child actor, an IAS and an expert essayist, talked on many things in his suggestive article "Coming to terms with ageing" (THI, Sept 16). This appears as a reminder to ageing senior citizens on spending time during balance life. Indian philosophy unfolds that entry and exist of life is already fixed at the time of birth. Atheists and agonists may not accept this theory, but theoretically rely on other faiths and practices for longevity of life. In the case of my siblings, a few widows at eighty plus, were refused by famous doctors to treat further as they are not at all responding to medicines. They are still in bed at ninety plus. Doctors have no answer. Veteran movie artiste Akkineni Nageswara Rao, an atheist was assured of five to ten years life only after undergoing heart operation in USA. But he lived happily and continued his acting career for a few decades more till he breathed his last at ninety. What we have to trust? Contentment with stoic mind is only the path for a satisfied life for any age group.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad