MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th September 2024

Sitaram Yechury an iconic Left stalwart

I read with passion the obituary column, ‘ Sitaram Yechuri: Babu I knew’, by his maternal uncle Mohan Kanda. He remembers his loving nephew’s stay with him at Kurnool and satirically says that he failed in dissuading Yechuri from politics and rather narrowly escaped from being concerted as a Communist. Kanda’s column earlier also revesls this and I fondly recollect it as to be with any staunch Communist is a vast learning experience. Sitatam was a soft-spoken encyclopedia on contemporary world affairs. His JNU student hood is said to have nurtured a seasoned politician to be unlike the ugly stint of fights and exchange of blows at JNU of late. We miss a great man of the masses and may his soul rest in peace.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

***

Mohan Kanda, in his article, portrays rightly Yechury’s unwavering commitment to his principles and values. Yechury is portrayed as a forward-thinking leader who understands the complexities of Indian politics. Kanda notes Yechury’s ability to bring together diverse groups and factions within the Left and secular parties. His expertise in negotiating and finding common ground with other parties was well-known. He was dedicated to fighting for the rights of the marginalized and oppressed was underscored. Yechury’s commitment to secular values and his opposition to communal forces are highlighted. He had an ability to connect with people from all walks of life, making him a beloved leader.

K Raju, Kakinada

Prioritise ensuring women safety

It is troubling that in a country where officials and politicos frequently talk about “Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao,” there is a striking lack of consistency between words and actions. Recent attacks have demonstrated that immediate action is required to rectify administrative deficiencies. Authorities’ lack of effective and ethical measures is creating a society in which violence against women is starting to be viewed as normal, and criminals feel empowered by the lack of consequences. If we do not prioritize women’s safety, we endanger not only our daughters but also the ethical core of our society.

Nabiha Uddin, Hyderabad

Junior docs should relent, call off stir

Amidst the protests and discussions going on in Kolkata regarding the brutal rape and murder case of a junior doctor, the CM Mamata Banerjee expressed frustration while offering to resign her position in order to get justice for the victim and get the doctors back to their work to serve the public of the state. Junior doctors should resume their work according to the SC decision but the issue continues to generate tension in the state as both the parties stay firm with their decisions.

Bindi Mani Dhrishie, Hyderabad

***

The proposed talks to resolve the RG Kar Hospital incident have not taken place yet. (Mamata offers to resign, Sept. 13) The West Bengal government should take steps for facilitating the talks at the earliest. The state-run healthcare sector is suffering, as junior doctors refuse to join duty.

Mythili Vinod, Secunderabad

***

At the outset, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ‘s offer to step down amidst the ongoing crisis involving junior doctors is nothing but a political stunt by a leader whose credibility has been increasingly under scrutiny after a blunt refusal to take action against the guilty involved in brutal rape and murder. As the meeting called by her to have a straight forward discussion with the agitating junior doctors ended in a fiasco with none turning up after her refusal to allow live coverage of the meeting, it is clear that there is erosion of trust in her to deliver justice. Her resignation offer is a desperate attempt to deflect criticism.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Doubts cast over judicial impartiality

Justice must not only be done but it must also be seen to be done. The PM attending a private religious function at the CJI’s house and the public display of such photos sends wrong signals undermining the credibility of judiciary. The centre and the state governments are the biggest litigants before the courts and such cardiality and bonhomie between the judiciary and the political powers at apex levels will set wrong precedents. The judges are expected to maintain distance and a dignified aloofness from social gatherings and private functions. Moreover, public display of such proximity between legislature and judiciary erodes the perception of impartiality.

Vinay Bhushan Bhagwaty, Hyderabad