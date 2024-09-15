MyVoice: Views of our readers 15h September 2024

Utter lies and spewing of venom by Rahul

The writer V Ramu Sharma's "Bold Talk" exposing the real face of certain leaders who not only rely on lies, deceit but play fraud to hog the headlines is a naked truth. This thus reflects the sad tale of present day politics. On in-depth reflection, LoP Rahul Gandhi's focus remains on divisive politics by stressing on caste and religion to somehow grab power as soon as possible to rule the country. Not lagging behind are other prominent rabble-rousers like Jagan Mohan Reddy, K Chandrasekhara Rao and Mamata Banerjee to name a few are just liars because their remarks is only to malign the present regime with an attempt to pull them down instead of working in a truly democratic way to corner them on issues. Further, in retrospect, Rahul Gandhi seems to have no hesitation to decry, denigrate present state of democracy of India at every forum on foreign land. During the recent visit to United States, Rahul's remarks about Sikhs may not be allowed to wear 'turban and kada' and go to Gurudwara is nothing but to defame India by poisoning their minds and vitiate the atmosphere based on fake news. Further, Rahul Gandhi stating that China and Vietnam do not face unemployment goes to show that he does not appear to verify data from reliable sources like world bank before giving a statement. By his act and utterances, he proved himself to be a blatant "Liar" of first sort.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

***

The statements that Rahul Gandhi has been making on the foreign soil, berating India, one wonders why he desists from doing so in the country if he is so convinced and confident about his views.The INDI Alliance as whole is the process intoning with what Rahul Gandhi has been saying abroad. Take the example of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah who is swearing on God and dreams of Article 370 coming back to the state if their group is voted to power; as this NC leader claims this is in the pulse of the Kashmiris - what more ridiculous and anti-national mentality one can expect from such Indians, pretending to be Indian nationals. Such elements are the curse for the nation which is working overtime undoing the advantages the country is witnessing. This is a sad state for the loyal countrymen and nationalists.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

***

This has reference to the article on "It is all merely sound and fury" (Sept, 15). Talking ill of our country, our people, our religion, Modi government et al have become habitual on the part of Rahul who is now LoP. He has been making such provocative speeches since 2014, when he and his party lost the elections. He has been saying that democracy and the Constitution are in danger in India for the past one decade. Rather, it was the Congress party that brought emergency, amended the constitution and thrashed democracy.

Now he has said that Sikhs could not wear a turban or kadi nor go to a Gurdwara. This is highly a travesty of truth. During his recent visit to US, he mingled with separatist and anti-India lobby. He praised China on employment. His talks criticising the nation, its people and Modi in foreign soil cannot fetch him votes. It is of no avail.

Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai.

***

It is not the first time for Rahul Gandhi to spew insane, insipid and sarcastic speeches on our country and leaders outside India. Does he not know that these are insolent and trifling our demographic culture? It is also certified by some sections that he rose to matured status. It is to be seen in actions but not pouring certificates by cheer leaders. Leader of Opposition in Parliament is known as waiting to be next Prime Minister. Where is maturity? Why not matured senior leaders of Congress rebuke his remarks? Are they lifelong loyals to Gandhi family? I remember former CM of AP, NT Rama Rao, who was a staunch antagonist of Congress party, vehemently refused to comment on Indira Gandhi saying she is our PM. In Mahabharata, Dharmaraja says, "we are 105 with Kauravas" when outside invasions occur despite differences within our two families.

What INDI bloc gained by creating pandemonium in Parliament except abasement to its stature. Some politicians held in high helm, especially YSRCP's Jagan Mohan Reddy hopefully stands atop in casting aspirations with unwanted, unwarranted and undesired comments on Chandrababu Naidu government. KT Rama Rao, Mamata Banerjee, Kejriwal also joined in the same bandwagon with sole aim of blaming the ruling party at Centre which is not in good taste in a well-established democracy like ours.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

***

That’s the only word which comes to my mind when I look at the Leader of Opposition going about in the USA with his weird comments and his knocking of our Prime Minister. As usual, he has been giving bizarre statements in the USA. One about who a Devata is. One about how democracy is dead in India. One about how the PM is afraid and no one is afraid of the PM anymore. And many more such tall claims.

The fact that his party got 99 seats was indicative of a vibrant functional democracy. The fact that the ruling party could not get a stand-alone majority showed how people decided on who will lead the Country. That he chooses to ignore this reality and live in his world of alternate illusory reality shows and proved.

The frequent visits to boost his flagging domestic image, LOP also does these frequent visits overseas to portray himself as the true leader of the largest functional democracy in the world. That he has an army of courtiers who dance to every tune of his shows what kind of an organization he has behind him. While most of his comments can be dismissed as nonsense, he frequently raises the specter of minorities. This time he has charged the ruling party with attempting to target the Sikh community, with no basis in fact whatsoever, is clearly an attempt to create a divide among communities.

C K Dorairamani, Mumbai

***

The propensity for Rahul Gandhi to be among the rouge elements of India bashers is legendary when he visits the United States of America – to be in the conclave of dedicated Islamists, Hindu haters and pseudo-seculars who clap at every word that is uttered by Rahul Gandhi, particularly when it is directed against India’s secular and democratic credentials.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

***

Is Rahul Gandhi really worthy of becoming the President of the Congress Party? Not at all. Rahul has already proved his leadership quality which resulted in the failure of the party in 2019 elections by getting only 52 seats (not even 10 percent of the total 543 seats). He is known for spewing anti-India venom, but what he has done this time is concerning. He became the first Leader of the Opposition to meet US MP Ilan, who is infamous for taking an anti-India stand. Rahul Gandhi is not acting childishly, but dangerously. The kind of claims he has made on the soil of America regarding the India-China border dispute are also misleading and beyond facts. It seems that while running the shop of love, Rahulji has opened a shop of lies.

–Anandambal Subbu, Chennai

Hate against Yechury

Like it or not, left parties in India have played an important role in the post-independence Indian politics. When the BJP (then Jan Sangh) was still establishing itself as a credible alternative, it was a left party with its strong background in forefront to speak for the working class, poor people,farmers and downtrodden. It is because the left trade union working class got to see some labour reforms and reasonably decent wages. No wonder, even now it is only left trade unions who continue to stand by these sections. It is a different matter, they somehow lost the ground and their trade union somewhat turned militant in their approach.

On the day when Sitaram Yetchury, social media had posts praising him and there were several other followers of RSS/BJP started abusing him as anti-national, religion and Lord Ram and he deserved death. A lady while reacting to the news on "Ope India.com" (right wing news portal) went on to write "Good riddance! "Ba....d was highly anti India". All these handlers claim they represent Sanathana Dharma. I have never seen anyone following hindu dharma and abusing the dead person. I really fail to understand why the Prime Minister who gives sermons to those who disagree with him and his party, gives a piece of advice to stop spreading hate and anger, at least against someone who is no longer alive. One may not agree with the left and their policy, why abuse someone who isn't alive .

– N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Another Jhumla of BJP?

The much-publicised free health insurance cover provided for the population aged above 70 years needs to be fine-tuned to make it a real healthcare instrument. Not all those above 70 years need tertiary care that costs some lakhs. But all of them need periodical health check-up that involves heavy diagnostic expenses and domestic medical care like consumption of medicines or physiotherapy that cost a heavy recurring expenses. Meeting such expenses is a real issue for those aged people who do not have any source of income. Hospitalised treatment is, no doubt, a nightmare for them going by the exorbitant cost.

This five lakhs will be too insufficient for treatment of a serious illness in any private healthcare institution. Moreover the bill under the head of disposables, costing some thousands, are not considered by insurance companies for reimbursement. Post treatment, care including expenses on regular intake of medicines, have no provision in this policy. Added problem is the new practice of some specialists demanding payment of their fees separately as in many cases the claims are declined for some reason or the other or much delayed. Above all, the amount Rs 5 lakhs will be too insufficient going by the bills charged by private institutions over whom there is no meaningful control or effective monitoring.

It is the primary or the secondary care that most of the aged population require, which involves recurring heavy expenses, which this policy fails to address. Proper care provided at these stages will reduce the number of cases that necessitate tertiary stage treatment. The real beneficiaries of this scheme are the insurance companies and private hospitals. It would be more appropriate to to strengthen the public sector healthcare institutions in all the three stages to avoid all the above enumerated deficiencies.

Instead of pouring such huge public money in the hands of private players, well equipped geriatric care hospitals or separate section in every hospital may be arranged to provide a holistic health care for the aged population. It may require more budgetary allocations but such spending will be more meaningful and more purposeful. In fact, such insurance schemes reconfirm the fact that healthcare is now recognised as a commodity to mint profit.

– A G Rajmohan, Anantapur

***

Ayushmaan Bharat was launched in 2018 with much fanfare promising health care security to people. In reality, the Ayushmaan cards are just plastic cards with no value, as the hospitals don’t entertain them. Though 32 crore people got the AB cards, only 3 crore people got benefit in the last 6 years. The government incurred just Rs 53,000 crore in a 6 year period. That is health per capita of Rs 1,656 for 32 crore population for 6 years. Why can’t the health Insurance be realistic and be as trustworthy and acceptable as any paid health card? What is purpose of extending benefits to senior citizens, when most of them are already enrolled and got no benefit? Is it another Jhumla of BJP?

– P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

Need to impart Bystander Intervention Training

A horrific incident in Ujjain shocked the nation when a woman was assaulted on a busy footpath while bystanders filmed rather than intervened. The simple act of dialing emergency number 112 was overlooked. This highlights the urgent need for Bystander Intervention Training (BIT), especially among the youth.

According to Wikipedia, bystander intervention is a type of training used in post-secondary education institutions to prevent sexual assault or rape, binge drinking and harassment and unwanted comments of racist, homophobic, or transphobic nature. A bystander is a person who is present at an event, party, or other setting who notices a problematic situation, such as a someone making sexual advances on a drunk person.[1] The bystander then takes on personal responsibility and takes action to intervene, with the goal of preventing the situation from escalating.

Bystanders can be grouped into two categories: those who are fearful or unconcerned and those who are empathetic but hindered by the "bystander effect," where they assume someone else will act.

BIT helps individuals recognize and overcome this invisible barrier, empowering them to intervene safely. Another obstacle is "pluralistic ignorance," where people interpret others' inaction as a sign that no help is needed. Inaction by others is interpreted as approval of a perpetrator's actions. Expressing emotions or shouting can break this barrier and motivate action.

BIT can empower citizens, especially youth, to overcome these barriers. BIT teaches practical tools like distracting attention, calling for help, or involving others to prevent crimes or reduce their severity.

In India, introducing BIT in educational institutions can create a culture of mutual respect, reinforcing Fundamental Duties under the Constitution, including renouncing violence and promoting dignity.

Case studies highlight the power of active intervention. Brahm Dutt, an e-rickshaw driver, prevented the kidnapping of two girls by simply asking if they knew their abductor. In Hyderabad, five bystanders saved a woman from a knife attack, while Bal Krishan used his rifle to repel militants in Jammu, protecting his village. In Goa, Nayan rescued a Dutch tourist, upholding both her safety and the nation’s image. These stories prove that Indians are responsible citizens, ready to act when trained and aware.

Active bystandership can significantly reduce violence and create a safer, more empathetic society.

Srinivas Madhav, Hyderabad

HYDRA actions kick up needless controversy

When there is this blatant gross violation, the civic body has to clamp down to restore the necessary ecological balance. The action of HYDRA, though commendable, has created a lot of controversy. If action to pull down illegal structures in non-permissible areas is taken, the permission previously accorded by the civic body by way of regularising these structures through registrations by the respective SROs has also to be questioned.

This mammoth punitive measure should have been carried out after following the due process of law like serving advance notice(s), rehabilitating the otherwise poor homeless citizens who would have purchased a roof to cover their heads. Alternative sources of accommodation should have been shown to them. Financial compensation cannot always be equivalent to a owning a home. Perhaps, the SC pronouncements on this issue would have contained the "Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be followed. It would be prudent on the part of HYDRA to follow the due process of law while implementing the orders of the SC rather than going headlong to bulldoze each and every dwelling unit that has come up, without showing any restraint.

N R Raghuram, Hyderabad

***

The recent developments within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have raised serious concerns about a potential power struggle between the civic body and the newly formed unit, HYDRA. The allegations of GHMC vigilance staff working under HYDRA's influence, coupled with the ongoing difficulties in fulfilling the department's mandate, suggest a growing tension between the two entities.

The lack of action from the vigilance department, despite numerous complaints, has led to a significant decline in public trust and confidence in the GHMC. The Commissioner's decision to withhold salaries of negligent staff is a strong indication of the severity of the situation.

It is imperative that this issue be addressed promptly and transparently. A clear delineation of responsibilities between GHMC and HYDRA is crucial to ensure effective governance and public welfare.

– J Bhargavi Saraswathi, Hyderabad