MyVoice: Views of our readers 15th August 2022

On this Independence Day, let us pledge to work for 'the annihilation of caste' for which Dr BR Ambedkar and other social revolutionaries tirelessly worked. What causes the greatest worry and disquiet is that the BJP, the best organized and most resourceful national political force and vote-gathering machine, is fanning the flames of religious intolerance and hatred in the name of nationalism. On this Independence Day, we should vow to ensure India's 'unity' in diversity' and her continued existence as a secular and pluralist democracy. On this Independence Day, we should affirm our faith in true democracy, i.e. people's wisdom, will and sovereignty.

G David Milton, Maruthancode (TN)

It feels amazing to enter the 75th platinum jubilee year of India's independence. Around 1 crore students in Rajasthan set a world record by singing patriotic songs such as "Sare jahan se accha..." and " Vande maataram..." and national anthem "jana gana mana..." for 25 minutes at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Rajasthan. This must be declared as the first wonder of this excellent world because of harmony, inspirational acts, good words of peace and unity. Now, they should be followed by good deeds and implementation. Let every nation emulate other nations only in good things.

Sahasra Nivriti Vislesha, Secunderabad

Dragon's duplicity comes to fore again

China has once again acted against India's interests by not supporting in UN Security Council its efforts to declare JeM vice chief, who is involved in Mumbai attacks, as a UN designated terrorist. China is asking more evidence about his involvement in cross-border terrorist activities and denied the proposal on technical grounds as usual. India cannot expect from China more than this and should rely on its own strength to fight against terrorism and hostile neighbours. The duplicity should be exposed on world stage and try to win the diplomatic war against them.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

A big loss to Bihar State

Due to the political drama that happened in Bihar recently, the CM chair came back again to Nitish Kumar. Perhaps that is why Nitish Kumarji is considered a player of politics. Because the way Janata Dal United had joined the BJP to provide relief to the people of Bihar from RJD's jungle raj and saying goodbye to the BJP due to which he could become the Chief Minister for six times, can't be considered a wise decision. The main reason for the spread of national highways in Bihar is the presence of the BJP at the Center and the Nitish Kumar-led government backed by the BJP in the state. The way the country is on the path of progress under the leadership of Modi ji, leaving the BJP can prove to be a loss-making deal for Nitish Kumar.

Rajender Kumar Sharma, Rewari

Nitish Kumar's U-turn in dumping BJP by the wayside, to be bohemian with JD(U) is surely bad news for BJP, despite the developmental agenda undertaken by the latter in Bihar that did not cut ice with the public in the state. The recent survey indicates popular support for JD-U-RJD alliance in the state, there is no doubt that Tejaswi Yadav will serve another round as CM akin to his dad, Lalu Prasad Yadav who ruled the state albeit with scams to his credit. JD-U will be reduced to the state of the Congress at present to be marginalised, with no option but to tow the line of the party in power that will be unmistakably RJD.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

A tight slap in face of all parties

In a landmark judgment, Karnataka High Court nullified the order of formation of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) by the then Congress government in 2016 headed by then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The division bench also brought ACB into the jurisdiction of the Lokayukta. The Siddaramaiah government had deliberately shut down Lokayukta institution after allegations surfaced against then Lokayukta Justice Bhaskar Rao. The formation of ACB in the place of Lokayukta is totally wrong and unethical as well. It's hierarchical structure, in which ACB officials reporting to state home ministry itself is a major flaw and it turned into a puppet organisation. Also, the BJP and JD(S), as the opposition parties, had promised to empower Lokayukta if they were voted power, but failed to do so. This verdict a tight slap in the face of political parties, as none of them in the state is in favour of the reputed watchdog Lokayukta.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru