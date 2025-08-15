MyVoice: Views of our readers 15th August 2025

Enjoy an incident-free I-Day

I am sincerely praying for an eco-friendly, cost-effective and safer Independence Day celebrations, particularly given the rising cases of stampedes wherever crowds are gathering in large numbers. There should be a blanket ban on use of plastic balloons and items that are harmful to the environment and birds, like piling of garbage at every stretch. Moreover, people should prefer to watch the live telecast, including on the big screen put up at vantage positions, as this can help save on time, money, fuel consumption (thereby reducing pollution levels) and large gatherings at the venues. These will go a long way as viable preventive measures.

PVP Madhu Nivriti, Secunderabad-61

Good move to protect Kancha forest

I am writing to express my appreciation of the government’s decision to preserve Kancha forest in Gachibowli (Restore green cover at Kancha, Gachibowli, THI, Aug 14). This is a highly appreciable initiative towards safeguarding our environment, at a time when urbanisation is reducing our green spaces. Restoring this forest would also enhance the quality of life for those residing in and around Gachibowli apart from saving the habitat of many animals.

Anhaar Majid, St Francis College for Women

A ‘green’ battle at Kancha Gachibowli

In an era where urban skylines are celebrated as symbols of progress, the Supreme Court’s firm stand on restoring green cover at Kancha Gachibowli comes as a much-needed reminder that development cannot come at the cost of environmental destruction. The Chief Justice’s stern warning, even hinting at jail time for top officials, sends a strong message that accountability in environmental matters is non-negotiable. The alleged destruction of the area’s natural green belt not only threatens biodiversity but also jeopardizes the ecological balance of a city already gasping for cleaner air and cooler temperatures. Kancha Gachibowli is more than just a patch of green, it is a living ecosystem, a climate shield, and a legacy for future generations. If we lose it now, no amount of compensation will bring it back. The question is simple: will we protect our roots or pave over them?

Aditi Rao, St Francis College for Women

Not revising the Class X exam pattern deserves a pat

I appreciate your article “Existing exam pattern to continue for Class X” (THI, Aug 12). The order issued by the State government about continuing the existing pattern of examination for Class X is commendable. This pattern enhances the performance levels of students and gives more scope for improvement through tasks like unit tests, written assignments, projects and practical tests. The internal assessment being awarded 20 marks also reduces the stress on the students, which allows them to give their best shot in the external examination.

Kashmira Konduparty, Hyderabad

Kudos to HMRL’s drug-free pledge

In reference to your article “All must chip in to banish drugs from society: HMRL MD” (August 14,) the Hyderabad Metro Rail’s pledge to support the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan is exemplary. This proves that public institutions can lead the way in tackling pressing social issues. Such actions remind us that the fight against drugs is not the sole responsibility of the authorities but a collective social mission for the well-being of our communities. Drug abuse is not merely a legal offence but a deep-rooted social threat that destroys families, disrupts communities, and endangers the future of our youth. Combating it demands unity across all sections of society. Government bodies, educational institutions, workplaces, neighbourhoods, and families must join forces to create awareness, remain alert, and take swift action when needed. Moreover, every small step counts whether it is about educating the young, reporting suspicious activities, or extending support to those seeking to break free from the addiction. If more organisations follow the HMRL precedent, our combined efforts could become a powerful force for change.

Kalisetti Soumya, St Francis College for Women