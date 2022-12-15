MyVoice: Views of our readers 15th December 2022

Why no debate on Chinese aggression?

It is highly commendable that the Indian army has bravely foiled the evil invasion plans of China and forced them to move back to their post on the other side of LAC. However, what is reprehensible was the denial of discussion in Parliament on this sensitive issue. On one side we have entire country anxious amidst the news that PLA soldiers attempted to capture a "17k-ft" peak in Yangste area of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. On the other hand, we have this government denying detailed discussion in Parliament on the pretext of national security. In these circumstances, a wise government would have not only allowed discussion to expose China but also would have passed a resolution in the parliament, and castigated the China with one voice. Hope wisdom dawns on the treasury benches in the parliament.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

China's fresh attempt to cross the line of actual control at Yangtse in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh was fiercely resisted and thwarted by Indian forces, a reminder that China should not undermine India's strength. As the recent clashes at Tawang sector is almost a near replay of that in the Galwan sector in June 2020, it reveals that China is never interested in engaging in a serious dialogue to resolve border issue. Latest PLA's transgressions along the LAC are only to try and slice Indian territory force but thankfully it was foiled by Indian troops.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

It's a matter of both pride and solace that none of our soldiers across the border at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh died or were seriously wounded against the Chinese attempted incursion. This proves the capability and combat readiness of the Indian forces at all times. We, as common citizens, need to salute the Indian troops stationed there who keep a tight and close vigil right through the year. The assertion that Indians will not let go even an inch of its rightful land should boost the morale of the Indian troops and make the Chinese side realise India's seriousness on the issue.

N R Raghuram, Hyderabad

BRS needs allies to take on BJP

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) joined in the bandwagon of national parties on December 14 to try its luck to replace BJP at the centre in the coming Parliament elections. It would be a day dream to challange a lion of a party by a newborn lamb. Many non-BJP parties are very anxious to attack the one man rule. It is better BRS makes a joint front with the like-minded ones as no single opponent party is capable of occupying the strong walled fortress in Delhi.

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

Act strongly against Cong leader

Madhya Pradesh government took a good decision by arresting Congress leader Raja Pateria for making ridiculous calls of "Kill Modi" to save constitution. His remark is totally objectionable and he should be prosecuted. His own party did a good job by issuing showcause notice to him. Pateria should be granted bail only after he apologises for making ridiculous comments on PM Modi.

V Bhagirath Kumar, Hyderabad

GOI's stern attitude towards retirees

It is reported that the Government of India has written off non-performing assets (NPAs) to the tune of more than Rs 10 lakh crore during the last five financial years. Many number of times NPAs were written off since independence. But GOI is continuously declining to hike the minimum pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 9,000 under Employees Pension Scheme (EPS-95) for decades despite projecting the pathetic plight. In November this year, pensioners staged dharna in Delhi and a few MPs also joined to support them. MPs NK Premachandran (Kerala), M.Shanmugam (Tamilnade) presented EPS-95 pensioners case in Rajya Sabha in the ongoing sessions. GOI's replies are completely evasive. GOI is willing to write off NPAs to any large amount but denies little enhancement of minimum pension.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Need a strong shield against cyber attacks

Somehow the cyber attack on AIIMS has not drawn the attention of the government and the media to the threat which could paralyze entire operations of the intended target. It is easier to defend oneself against a seen enemy than an unseen one. Is the government doing anything to protect the banking sector or the stock markets or even the transport communications from being hacked? The CERT report of more than 14 lakh incidents of incidents of cyber attacks in 2021 should make us aware of the dangers of hacking and precautions to be taken.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

All information related to border dispute sent to Centre: Bommai

Chamarajanagar: State chief minister Basavaraja Bommai on Tuesday said that he has sent all the information to the Centre regarding the Maharashtra border dispute. The Supreme Court has not yet taken up the border dispute case. Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai said, "I am going to Delhi. There is a meeting at 7 pm on Wednesday. Our Advocate General will also be there."

Speaking to media persons after offering pooja at Male Mahadeshwara temple in Hanur taluk, he said, "We have already given information about what happened during the re-partition of the state, what has developed after that, everything." He said that he has made it clear what is our unwavering stand on the border dispute.

Meanwhile, he commented on making the Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary a tiger reserve, the issue is before the Wildlife Board. No decision has been taken yet. I have asked for many clarifications in view of the fact that there should not be any problem to the residential areas within the hill range. He said that no decision has been taken yet.

Basavaraja Bommai, who is also the chairman of Srikshetra Male Mahadeshwara Hill Development Authority, held the first meeting of the authority on Tuesday evening. He gave necessary instructions regarding the development of the shrine to provide adequate basic facilities to the devotees arriving at Mahadeshwara hill. Thousands of devotees come to Mahadeshwara hill every day.

'During the fairs, lakhs of devotees will come to the shrine . A dormitory should be constructed for the accommodation of the devotees. It has been many years since the drainage work started in the shrine . This must be done' Bommai instructed.

In the meeting, the CM suggested to provide adequate basic facilities for the convenience of all the devotees. The huge statue of Mahadeshwara being constructed in the area should be completed and ready for inauguration by next month. He has directed that a road should be constructed in connection with it.