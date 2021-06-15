MyVoice: Views of our readers 15th June 2021

Huzurabad is no Dubbak

Apropos news item, "Will Eatala in saffron brigade replicate Dubbaka win in Huzurabad segment"(Hans India, Jun 14). Mr Eatala Rajender, a frontline leader with his organisational and legislative calibre, once Man Friday of TRS supremo, K Chandrashekhara Rao was dropped like a hot potato, as he proved a threat to his authority, vis a vis the 'Crown Prince'. It is unlikely, that the forthcoming bypolls in Huzurabad will be a cake walk for the former Minister. However, Eatala's win will make 'beeline' of disgruntled TRS volunteers into BJP. By coining Huzurabad as PV Narasimha Rao district, the Chief Minister even sent signals to the voters, their faith in TRS candidate, instead of Eatala, will not go a waste. It is therefore hard to believe, Huzurabad ballot box repeats a Dubbaka wonder.

Govardhan R Jilla, Mumbai

Only Congress can take on BJP

Apropos your edit on the possibility of non-BJP, non-congress front, there is no need to keep Congress at bay. There is no anti-Congress wave or anything like that . If anything, it continues to have more presence than most parties across the country. Only thing is we have a reluctant bridegroom sitting at the helm of the party who is not aware of his own strength. There is nobody to guide him or goad him like Lord Krishna who propelled an inert Arjuna into action on the battlefield.

If all non-BJP parties can forge a front including Congress, it can turn into a formidable force to challenge BJP. But as history had shown, these divergent parties can't stick together as self-agenda is more important than common agenda for each constituent. There can't be symphony with so many divergent voices. Even if they manage to stay together in distress, it becomes impossible for them to share the success as each one wants a bigger cake than the other. Congress being the oldest party and having ruled the nation for so many years has to take the lead and for that it has to reinvent itself totally and thoroughly. It can't shy away from the organisational elections and must allow the new talent to bloom and emerge.

The party needs to sit and sort out the internal differences plaguing the party. Rahul Gandhi is not able to come out of his despondency following the party's poor show in 2019. Though he lost the war, he did win some battles later but he is being unduly adamant in not talking the reins of the party and that could be unnerving many as the future looks directionless and rudderless. Congress could be the common glue that can bind the opposition parties together because of its network pan-India.

Only thing is those networks are to be revitalised and energised. Any front sans Congress is likely to collapse even before it is formed. KCR's efforts in this regard came to a naught. Sharad Pawar is too old to be of any effective use. Other leaders like Kejriwal, Mamata, Akhilesh Yadav, Stalin etc are strong only in their respective zones.

Vinay Bhushan Bhagwaty, Hyderabad

Performance is paramount

This refers to the article "Future of performance management" (June 13) which subject is very wide in sphere with adding new definitions by the researchers and management thinkers as this is related to employed or unemployed. Performance is always rated by successful result. Thomas S. Monsoon aptly says "When performance is measured, performance is improved. When performance is measured and reported, the rate of improvement accelerates". One more expanded definition is : imProvement, executE, pRosper, fulFill, accOmplish, peRfect, coMplete, Achieve, finNish, suCceed, capablE. At times hard work loses and casual attempt gains.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad