MyVoice: Views of our readers 15th March 2024

CAA notification timing raises eye brows

It is unfortunate to see that some individuals and political parties are hell bent on going against the UCC and CAA which are sure to be uniform and help ensure religious harmony in the country. The CAA is well thought of as a measure aimed in favour of the persecuted minorities in the three neighbouring countries of India, in which the Muslim Law rules the roost. The blind hate against CAA, even by some erudite individuals, is so disgusting that they fail to see the basic issues that they unwittingly mix up with other irrelevant issues to portray in an unfavourable light.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

***

A law that states that the religion that you follow renders you eligible or ineligible for citizenship is not worthy of a secular state. A truly secular country cannot have a law based on religion or countenance mixing religion with citizenship; it is as simple as that. The CAA legitimises ‘differential treatment’ of those who are otherwise equals based on religion and as such it is violative of the constitutionally guaranteed right to equality (Article 14 of the Constitution). The Modi government certainly displays religious bias. The ruling BJP appears to be interested in using the CAA as a polarizing issue in the poll campaign, even though it does not seem to resonate with the majority of the ‘majority community’ and hence it cannot claim the high ground in the ‘secularism vs. communalism’ debate.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

***

It is the timing of the CAA notification, i.e just before the Lok Sabha polls, which is remarkable. The Opposition is blaming the Govt for bringing in CAA as it perceives this will be discriminatory against the Muslims and has raised doubts about the BJP government’s divisive politics and using religion as a basis for granting Citizenship. Some States like West Bengal,Kerala and Tamilnadu are not in favour of implementing CAA in their respective States, but since all laws pertaining to our Constitution are under Central jurisdiction, States may not be able to oppose its implementation. The Opposition has also questioned the intent of the govt in bringing in the CAA ,just before the polls and feels PM Modi has tactically mixed Religion with politics.The coming days will tell whether the timing of CAA was right or wrong and if it is merely being used as Vote bank politics.

Parimala.G Tadas, Hyderabad

Law helpless against rich land grabbers

It is alleged that the BRS has a lot of encroachments and building violations to its credit in Banjara Hills. But it is rather conventional that violations are all prevalent in the upmarket localities, as backed by power centres, no action is initiated on the encroachers and violators, unless there is clear order from the courts. And when there is even a meagre encroachment by the poor, the local authorities act with (dis)honesty in conducting raids and uprooting. The ills of democracy!

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

8 years on, Mumbai regain Ranji Trophy

Mumbai ended 8-year wait to clinch record-extending 42nd Ranji Trophy title, crushing Vidarbha by 169 runs. Mumbai played to a plan after losing the toss and inserted to bat first by Vidharbha side. Chasing 538 runs, Vidarbha were bowled out for 368 as Mumbai recorded a 169-run win. The resilience of Vidhaba kept Mumbai’s bowlers at bay throughout the first session, instilling hope for an improbable victory. However, Mumbai bowlers’ relentless aggression paid off as they bowled out Vidarbha for 368 runs, securing their coveted Ranji Trophy title. Mumbai team is a master in winning the coveted trophy and at home they are unbeatable.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

AI’s impact on modern marketing

Predictive analytics help businesses decide what to stock, how to price items, and where to target advertisements. AI-powered chatbots are crucial for quick and helpful customer service. While AI improves consumer experiences, it’s crucial to prioritise privacy and fairness in its development. As AI advances, it continues to shape how we interact with products and services, underscoring the need for responsible development and implementation. In marketing, AI transforms content delivery by using machine learning to personalize messages. For example, Netflix suggests shows based on viewing habits, while tools like Phrasee use AI for email marketing to boost open and click-through rates with personalized subject lines and content. AI-driven personalization is now essential in modern marketing strategies, enhancing user engagement. Businesses must prioritise privacy and ethical considerations when using AI, ensuring responsible development and implementation for further improvements in consumer interactions and the future of marketing.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad